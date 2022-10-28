Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Jimmy Uso Says The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Will Dominate WWE
Jimmy Uso is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy, along with Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, make up The Bloodline, one of pro wrestling’s most feared factions. Of course, we also can’t forget about Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman when discussing that stable’s success. Jimmy Uso recently discussed The Rock’s daughter’s future in WWE following her NXT debut.
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On Huge Tag Team Forming On WWE SmackDown Next Week
Ronda Rousey was a babyface until she finally snapped and took out her aggression on Liv Morgan following their match at SummerSlam. WWE capitalized on the heat by turning the SmackDown Women’s Champion into a full-blown heel. Ronda Rousey finally formed an alliance with an old friend. This article...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Goes Full Firefly Fun House In Halloween Transformation Video
Alexa Bliss is one of the personalities in WWE who continues captivating fans. It seems Halloween is one of Alexa’s favorites. She just debuted her costume, surprising many as she brought back a fan favorite look. Bliss tweeted out a transformation video that is guaranteed to draw attention. When...
ringsidenews.com
Bret Hart Is Not A Fan Of Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Title Run
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion since his return back a couple of years ago. The leader of The Bloodline continues to dominate on Friday Night Smackdown and even on Monday Night RAW, whenever he makes an appearance there. Even Bret Hart has issues with Reigns’ title run.
ringsidenews.com
More AEW Stars Were Planned To Wrestle At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event
On January 4th, 2023, Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be broadcast live from the Tokyo Dome. The highly anticipated match between Jay White and Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship will serve as the PPV’s main event. Additionally, a few AEW stars may also perform for the crowd. During...
ringsidenews.com
Santos Escobar Shares Emotional Moment With His Father At WWE Mexico City Live Event
Lucha libre has practically become a family institution, since today’s wrestling has so many multi-generational stars. WWE held events this past weekend in Mexico. It was only fitting that Santos Escobar, a star of the company, could enjoy the occasion with his family. The Legado del Fantasma leader made...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Called Out For Stealing WWE Universal Title Idea
The Undisputed Universal Championship is currently held by Roman Reigns. It was created in 2016 following the WWE Draft and later unified with the World Title at SummerSlam this year. At the time of the title’s inception, then-RAW General Manager Mick Foley stated that the Universal Championship was named after the company’s devoted fans, called the WWE Universe. Former WWE Spanish language commentator Hugo Savinovich now has something else to say about the title.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Reacts To Bloodline Breaking Character On WWE SmackDown
This week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn teamed up with Solo Sikoa to take on the Brawling Brutes. The match itself was pretty good, but the ending left more questions than answers. During the closing moments of the match, things went wrong between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. Things didn’t end there, because the Bloodline needed to squash this fighting.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds No Disqualification Match To SmackDown Card Next Week
Liv Morgan has grown increasingly violent and sadistic ever since she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. Morgan might just reach a new level of insanity next week on SmackDown. Liv Morgan once again assaulted Sonya Deville during SmackDown this week. The two women...
ringsidenews.com
Why WWE Is Letting Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestle The Great Muta
Shinsuke Nakamura is a versatile personality with a solid reputation in the WWE. Fans may have noticed that The Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura made headlines, because they were suddenly booked in a match outside of Vince McMahon’s former company. It was recently announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will square...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Gets Big Props For Being Better Than Hook
Dominik Mysterio and Hook are two multi-generational wrestlers who carried on their father’s legacy with the aim of continuing their family’s wrestling tradition. They have experienced rapid growth in WWE and AEW, respectively. However, WCW veterans Disco Inferno and Konnan recently claimed that Dominik is better than Hook.
ringsidenews.com
Karl Anderson No Longer Competing at NJPW Battle Autumn Show
Karl Anderson made his return to WWE, but he didn’t tie up all of his loose ends outside the company prior to that. He is still the NEVER Openweight Champion in NJPW, but a scheduled title defense ran into one of WWE’s biggest shows. Now he won’t be competing at the upcoming NJPW event.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Patrick Gets New Gig In WWE
WWE is an ever-changing product and continues to give people something different. This was as evident as ever after Triple H took over as head of Creative, leading to the likes of Kevin Patrick becoming a staple of Monday Night RAW. He will also get a new role in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Blamed For ‘Minimalizing’ Young Talent In AEW
Chris Jericho is a true veteran in pro wrestling, who has always managed to keep himself relevant in the past thirty years. He has continuously reinvented himself over the time as well. Despite that, he is being blamed for minimalizing young talent in AEW. Following MJF’s scathing promo on AEW...
ringsidenews.com
WWE’s Plan For Raw Main Event Revealed
WWE will return to Dallas, Texas, for a special Halloween-themed edition of Raw tomorrow night, and the company plans to cap off the go-home episode of the red brand for Crown Jewel in a huge way. The official website of the The American Airlines Center, which is set to host...
ringsidenews.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Drops Forbidden Door Reference Regarding Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura is about to set a new precedent for WWE. He is closing in on an event where he will face Great Muta. He had some funny comments to make about the event when asked about his big match on New Year’s Day. Nakamura is set to be...
ringsidenews.com
Spoilers On WWE’s Early Plans For Halloween Edition Of RAW
WWE is gearing up to present a Halloween episode of RAW tonight. With Triple H in control of things, you never know exactly how festive things will get. Sean Sapp reported a few notes that he received from RAW tonight behind Fightful’s paywall. It appears that they are going for a full Halloween theme, and today is the perfect day for such a celebration.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Claps Back At Tony Khan For Calling Him A ‘Hypocrite’
Eric Bischoff served as TNA/IMPACT’s Executive Producer from 2010 to 2012. He was WCW’s Senior Vice President during the height of the Monday Night Wars, and the Executive Director of WWE SmackDown from June to October 2019. Bischoff recently clapped back at Tony Khan for calling him a “hypocrite.”
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
Comments / 0