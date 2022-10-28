Read full article on original website
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he's convicted in what a prosecutor calls a “test case.”. Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County...
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. October 29, 2022. There should be no automotive belt — or Battery Belt — that doesn’t include Michigan as its buckle. But that’s not what the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, seems to think.
Man convicted of killing Colorado girl who vanished in 1984
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle...
More than $200M will go to 408 water, sewer projects
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than $200 million will be spent on 408 projects that will help provide clean drinking water in communities across Kentucky, officials said. The projects will provide clean drinking water and improve water and sewer infrastructure in 102 counties, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement last week. That includes water and sewer line projects that will benefit 1,500 unserved homes and 38,000 underserved homes, officials said. Along with projects that expand service, the funding will go toward several other additions and improvements.
Minor earthquake recorded Sunday in middle Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A small earthquake shook middle Georgia before dawn Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that 2.3 magnitude quake struck just north of Milledgeville. The temblor was recorded around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No damage was reported. The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in decades struck...
2 charged in shooting that injured 6 outside funeral
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two people have been charged in a shooting that injured six people, one critically, outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held, authorities said. Nineteen-year-old Shawn Davis of McKees Rocks and a 16-year-old Pittsburgh youth are both charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and...
4 workers injured by gas release at Los Angeles airport
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four workers were injured, including one critically, by a release of carbon dioxide early Monday in a Los Angeles International Airport utility room, authorities said. One man was initially in grave condition but was upgraded to critical on arrival at a hospital, Los Angeles Fire...
2 people found dead after mobile home fire in Arizona town
DEWEY, Ariz. (AP) — Two people have been found dead after a mobile home fire in the north-central town of Dewey, according to authorities. Central Arizona Fire officials said the home in the Village of Lynx Creek was fully involved in flames when the first engine arrived on the scene Saturday.
Delaware woman hits lottery twice in one week, wins $400,000
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 70-year-old woman from Delaware hit the lottery twice within one week, claiming two six-figure rewards totaling $400,000. The News Journal reports that the Newark woman, who wished to remain anonymous, bought two $100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game tickets and found that one was a winner.
Crash involving school buses on I-75 sends 8 to hospitals
WETHERINGTON, Ohio (AP) — A crash on an Ohio interstate involving three school buses transporting a high school football team sent eight people to local hospitals, but no serious injuries were reported, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on I-75 in West Chester Township...
