Behind a three touchdown performance by quarterback Braydn O'Neal, the North Callaway Thunderbirds moved on to the Class 2 District 2 semifinals after defeating the Tolton Trailblazers by 10 points. North Callaway will travel to Blair Oaks to face the undefeated Falcons in the next round. Fifth-seeded North Callaway (7-3)...

2 DAYS AGO