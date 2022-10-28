Read full article on original website
HIGHLIGHTS: North Callaway advances to the district semifinals after a 38-28 win over Tolton
Behind a three touchdown performance by quarterback Braydn O'Neal, the North Callaway Thunderbirds moved on to the Class 2 District 2 semifinals after defeating the Tolton Trailblazers by 10 points. North Callaway will travel to Blair Oaks to face the undefeated Falcons in the next round. Fifth-seeded North Callaway (7-3)...
Rock Bridge cruises to district semifinals with dominant win over Hickman
A dominating defensive performance and a resilient offense carried Rock Bridge to a 42-0 home win over rival Hickman on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 quarterfinals despite injuries to key players. Second-seeded Rock Bridge will host sixth-seeded Hazelwood Central next Friday in the district semifinals. The Hawks...
HIGHLIGHTS: Blair Oaks sweeps Lutheran St. Charles to advance to state semifinals
The Falcons dominated all game long in their 3-0 win over the Cougars. They will play the winner of Eldon vs Seneca in their path to win back-to-back District 3 State Championships.
