South Carolina State

KOMU

Rock Bridge cruises to district semifinals with dominant win over Hickman

A dominating defensive performance and a resilient offense carried Rock Bridge to a 42-0 home win over rival Hickman on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 quarterfinals despite injuries to key players. Second-seeded Rock Bridge will host sixth-seeded Hazelwood Central next Friday in the district semifinals. The Hawks...
COLUMBIA, MO

