KOMU
Slow start once again hampers Hickman in loss to Rock Bridge
Hickman got off to a rough start and was never able to get things going offensively in its 42-0 road loss to Rock Bridge on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 quarterfinals. The Kewpies allowed a 14-yard touchdown pass less than two minutes into the game, and although...
KOMU
Rock Bridge cruises to district semifinals with dominant win over Hickman
A dominating defensive performance and a resilient offense carried Rock Bridge to a 42-0 home win over rival Hickman on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 quarterfinals despite injuries to key players. Second-seeded Rock Bridge will host sixth-seeded Hazelwood Central next Friday in the district semifinals. The Hawks...
KOMU
Rock Bridge volleyball falls a set short of state semifinals
Rock Bridge volleyball came about as close as possible to securing a trip to the MSHSAA Class 5 state semifinals Saturday in Springfield. The Bruins won the first and fourth sets of their state quarterfinal match at Kickapoo, but the Chiefs held on in the fifth set to win 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-27, 15-12) and punch their ticket to Cape Girardeau.
