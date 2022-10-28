Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
Happy Halloween!
Happy Halloween everyone! I hope your weekend was filled with family fun, whether it was out and about or from your own home. This weekend we had a Halloween lunch and hosted one of my all-time favorite events, our annual pumpkin carving party. Families in our neighborhood bring their pumpkins...
5 Spooktacular Macaroni KID Picks for Family Fun This Weekend
Looking for family fun this weekend? We have ideas for you! Here are five fun events happening around us that will have your kids sleep in the next day. October 30, 2022 - November 7, 202210:00 am - 5:00 pm. This year’s festivities will include plenty of free fall moments,...
2022 November at Stepp Hillside Orchard
We’ll be open for two more weekends. The season is winding down, but the fun is just getting started. Yes, the hectic nature of the holiday season is right around the corner. Soon you’ll have obligations and preparations. Don’t you deserve a lovely weekend away before it all gets going? Yes, you do!
Don't Miss These 10 November Events & Holidays
It's hard to believe November is here. We're so close to the start of 2023! This is a month to give gratitude, vote, and turn back the clocks. But that's not all. Here are 10 holidays and events your family can look forward to or recognize in November:. 1. Native...
What to do With Old Costumes?
Our playroom has an entire bin of worn-once Halloween costumes. Most of them get used occasionally for dress-up, but there are loads that are just way too small! Yes, sometimes I can be sentimental - maybe I'm not ready to ditch the first costume the boys actually went trick or treating in, but we certainly don't need every costume. But the bigger question is what do you do with it?
Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast Animal Dance Parties
Imagine you’re a grasshopper or a ladybug. How do bugs like those see the world? Do little rocks seem big? Do blades of grass seem super tall? Now put on some music. How do you move or dance differently now that you’re a bug? Now pretend you’re a bird that can fly high above the earth, a giant elephant with a swinging trunk, or even a household pet. How did your dancing change?
Unwanted Candy?
You've spent the whole night trick-or-treating and as your child sits on the living room floor or at the kitchen table counting pieces, you wonder: what now? There have been years that we literally reused candy from one Halloween into the next, simply because of the abundance and the selection that remained.
Got Candy? Trade it in for Cash!
Creepy Stick Forest Craft
As a mom of two young children, I am always looking for age-appropriate activities that will be fun and hold my children’s attention for more than five minutes. I find crafting with my children particularly frustrating because what looks fun and simple on Pinterest quickly turns to ME meticulously cutting, pasting, and applying while my kids have found something seemingly more interesting to do in another area of the house. Which means they are creating a larger mess while I save the “fun” craft!
A Note From Your Publisher: The one about trick or treating...ew 📝
I was going to write a note about my feelings about trick or treating, but I discovered that the note that I wrote last year still rang so, SO true... with ONE exception. My youngest is now old enough to trick or treat on his own. Well, with friends. And...
Find Your Fall Family Fun with Our ABC Fall Bucket List!
Fall tends to be a great time of year many of us love because of the cooler weather, the changing trees, and the multitude of fall events that keep our weekends packed with fun. What are your family traditions in the fall? If you're on the search for ideas to...
A Note from Kimberly
Halloween has definitely gotten off to a big start. Let’s have some family fun with it. October is really giving us good quality time and fun moments. I want you to stay in the know and make some suggestions for Halloween and Pumpkin Patches. Here are some fun suggestions that I recommend.
Learn to Bowl for Free
As your local publisher, I love finding the best deals and freebies in the Westchase-Citrus Park area! I just discovered that Pin Chasers has free bowling lessons for everyone including the kids. Wouldn't ya know, we have a Pin Chasers within this site's territory in Town 'n' Country. There is another Pin Chasers location right outside our territory, and a third location in a neighboring county.
Save Your Teeth and Get Cash!
My kids love Halloween, but they really don’t need all that candy. Several local dentist offices participate in the Candy Buy Back program. This is how it works: Kids take their Halloween candy to local dentists participating in the program (listed below) where the kids receive a cash (typically $1 a pound) for the candy they turn in. Dentists package it all up and donate it by sending the candy to U.S. troops or charitable organizations.
