WESH
Central Florida Democrats make final push before election
Democrats aren't giving up on Florida. That was the message Tuesday as the third highest-ranking Democrat in the House campaigned for Central Florida politicians. Majority Whip Jim Clyburn appeared at a Maxwell Frost rally in the morning and a Val Demings rally in the afternoon. WESH 2 News asked the...
WESH
Central Florida counties seeing low early voting turnout
Orange County, FL, USA — Florida's general election is coming fast and even though early voting is underway, fewer people are casting a ballot. Orange County's supervisor of elections Bill Cowles says early voting turnout is down by about 20,000 compared with what the county saw this time in 2018.
WESH
FEMA to hire hundreds in Florida to continue Hurricane Ian recovery
Central Florida — More than a month after Hurricane Ian stormed into communities, FEMA is looking to hire hundreds of people in Florida to help their neighbors recover. "FEMA is going to be here as long as it takes to help the community recover – that's probably going to be years,” Andrew Friend, a FEMA branch director said.
WESH
Rainbow fentanyl unlikely to be in Halloween candy, expert says
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ahead of trick or treating, some families have concerns about rainbow fentanyl which is a highly addictive opioid made to look like candy. “Rainbow fentanyl is incredibly scary. Fentanyl in general is incredibly scary,” said Kendall Cortelyou, a researcher for Project Opioid. Cortelyou said it...
WESH
Florida gas prices may spike as tax holiday ends
ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday marks the final day of Florida’s gas tax holiday, which means prices could see a significant spike come Tuesday. The holiday calls for a $.25 removal through the month of October, and that tax could be re-instated at midnight on Tuesday. According to AAA,...
WESH
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak
MOBILE, Ala. — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each...
WESH
20-year-old killed in crash on Florida Turnpike in Osceola County
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — One person was killed Monday morning in a crash in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 a.m. on the Florida Turnpike in Saint Cloud. Officials say a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a tractor-trailer collided. The Toyota driver, a 20-year-old...
WESH
A few more showers round Tuesday and Wednesday!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast.
