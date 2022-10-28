ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do This Week in College Park - Hyattsvile MD

Every Sunday, Macaroni KID Hyattsville - College Park MD shares five things to do with your kids in our community over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID's picks for the five things to do in the Hyattsville - College Park MD with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
COLLEGE PARK, MD
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Week in District Heights and Surrounding Areas

Here are Macaroni KID District Height's picks for the five things to do in our area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. Teens ages 13-18 are welcome to join our Teen Writers' lab where they will get help exploring and expressing their ideas in essay form. November 1 Registration Required.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
whatsupmag.com

Shore Cuisine at its Finest at Hunters’ Tavern

The roots of hospitality run deep at 101 East Dover Street, the home of the historic Tidewater Inn and its signature restaurant, Hunters’ Tavern. Over three hundred years ago, private homes at this location offered modest food and lodging to travelers or those conducting business in the county seat, Easton.
EASTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds

According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore bakery happy to be serving sweets after burglary forced closing

Friday was a busy morning for April Richardson, who's preparing to welcome customers back to "Baked in Baltimore" on Saturday. "I cannot wait to see our customers. We missed them so much," said Richardson, the bakery's co-owner. The bakery on Reisterstown Road specializes in sweet potatoes as the main ingredient...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Parkville bakery celebrates grand reopening by setting world record

PARKVILLE, MD—A Parkville bakery celebrated its grand reopening on Saturday. Enchanted Cakes and Treats held a big bash on October 29 to mark its reopening after undergoing construction for more than a year, and Guinness World Records was on-hand for the occasion. Owner Carrie Shelley set out to break...
PARKVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Five local wineries to visit this fall season

Can you imagine anything better than sitting in front of a firepit on a crisp fall day while sipping a sweet red blend at a local winery? Here are five wineries in Montgomery County to visit this fall season:. 61 Vineyard. 61 Vineyard, at 28712 Kemptown Road in Damascus, is...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
AdWeek

Veteran WBAL Anchor Stan Stovall to Retire at End of November

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WBAL veteran news anchor Stan Stovall said he is retiring at the end November. “Stovall is one of the most well-known and...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wypr.org

"Ghosts of Western Maryland"

Legend and lore about the ghosts and ghouls said to haunt the rolling hills and lonely valleys of Western Maryland. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
BALTIMORE, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hunt Valley, MD

Hunt Valley in Baltimore County, Maryland, was once a land filled with shady hills. The McCormick Company moved into the area in 1962, and the city has then been known for its business district with its impressive roster of new businesses, industrial parks, and corporate centers. As this once-rural area...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

KICKZ Now Open in Montgomery Mall

Sneaker Boutique KICKZ is holding its grand opening today, October 29, at Westfield Montgomery Mall. According to KICKZ Instagram page, “the first 25 people inside the store will receive a $25 store credit at the door and all purchases that include both a sneaker and a clothing item will receive $50 for the first 50.”
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Teenagers repeatedly harass Falls Church family

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Northern Virginia family claims teenagers have tried to break into their house multiple times in the last month. The Wahdan family has lived along Brook Drive in a Falls Church subdivision named Lee Boulevard Heights, near Seven Corners, for more than 40 years. However, over the last month they say they have had to put up with an unusual, recurring experience.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
CBS Baltimore

Howard County native 'The Bald Ballerina' finds joy in the face of devastating cancer diagnosis

As we say goodbye to October, Breast Cancer Awareness month, it's important to remember breast cancer is the most common form of cancer for women younger than 39.  It's rare. And only 5% of cases are women in their 20's.  Howard County's Maggie Kudirka was only 23 when she was diagnosed with stage 4, metastatic breast cancer. At the time she was just beginning her career as a professional dancer with New York's 'Joffrey Ballet Concert Group'.  The prestigious company offered her a full scholarship. Less than a year into her new, exciting career she felt a lump while showering. And...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Suspects robbed dog owners’ three dogs at gunpoint in Laurel

LAUREL, MD – A couple of dog owners who were meeting a person they met online to sell puppies to ended up being robbed of all of their dogs at gunpoint earlier this month. Today, police arrested Rakeem Bates, 25, of Washington, D.C. and recovered one of their dogs. According to police, on October 2nd, at around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to find victims who indicated that they met the three suspects to sell a dog in the parking lot of Jill Lane and Ertter Drive. When they arrived, two of the suspects brandished firearms and forced the victims to The post Suspects robbed dog owners’ three dogs at gunpoint in Laurel appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAUREL, MD
rockvillenights.com

Purse-snatching in Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of a purse-snatching in a parking lot yesterday afternoon, October 29, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive (MD 355) at 5:44 PM. According to police radio communications, the purse was taken by force, not stolen while left unobserved.
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy