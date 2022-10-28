Renewables developer ACEN Australia has secured an AU$75 million (US$47.8 million) investment to accelerate the delivery of an 8GW clean energy portfolio in Australia. The investment, made by the Australian government’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), is part of an AU$600 million debt raise for ACEN Australia, which is the listed energy platform of Philippines-owned conglomerate Ayala, and follows a A$140 million green loan investment from Japanese lender MUFG and a AU$100 million facility agreement with DBS Bank.

11 HOURS AGO