Read full article on original website
Related
PV Tech
JinkoSolar launches new Tiger Neo series and energy storage system at All Energy Australia
JinkoSolar has launched its 440W Tiger Neo residential module and ‘Suntank’ energy storage system at All Energy Australia in Melbourne. Tiger Neo is already the leading n-type module on the market, with the arrival of Suntank now providing a one-stop solution incorporating modules and ESS. Suntank is a...
PV Tech
ACEN Australia receives AU$75 million investment from CEFC for 8GW renewables portfolio
Renewables developer ACEN Australia has secured an AU$75 million (US$47.8 million) investment to accelerate the delivery of an 8GW clean energy portfolio in Australia. The investment, made by the Australian government’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), is part of an AU$600 million debt raise for ACEN Australia, which is the listed energy platform of Philippines-owned conglomerate Ayala, and follows a A$140 million green loan investment from Japanese lender MUFG and a AU$100 million facility agreement with DBS Bank.
PV Tech
AMPYR Solar Europe acquires SolarEnergyWorks, expanding European development pipeline to 6GW
Independent Power Producer AMPYR Solar Europe (ASE) has acquired Netherlands-based SolarEnergyWorks (SEW) and its 750MWp asset pipeline of ready-to-build and under-development assets. The move establishes ASE as one of the largest solar developers in the Netherlands, according to the company. SEW’s asset pipeline consists of 100MW of ready-to-build and 650MW...
PV Tech
JinkoSolar doubles shipments, aims to reach 70GW of module manufacturing capacity by year-end
JinkoSolar is on track to end the year with 70GW of solar module manufacturing capacity after posting better-than-expected results for the third quarter. The company’s total solar shipments during Q3 2022 more than doubled year-over-year to 10.9GW – comprising 10,286 MW for solar modules, and 570 MW for cells and wafers – above its previous guidance, with shipments to China jumping five-fold.
PV Tech
China’s PV industry takes action on price controls and monopolies as country deploys 50GW+ of solar in 2022
Below, PV Tech Premium provides a round-up of several key policy measures and company announcements from China last week, all with big implications for the global solar PV industry. Chinese ministries guarantee polysilicon production and control prices. On 28 October 28, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the...
PV Tech
87MW solar-powered bitcoin mining centre becomes operational in Texas
Renewable bitcoin mining operator Aspen Creek Digital Corporation (ACDC) has commenced operations at a Texas data centre co-located with a behind-the-meter solar project. The 30MW centre is capable of hosting 10,000 ASIC mining machines, to be powered by the 87MW solar farm. The project will open up additional renewable power generation sources to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the organisation which operates the state’s grid.
Comments / 0