Key West looks to advance large squad to regionals

It was a quick ending to the regular season for the Key West High School swim team.

The Conchs finished with three straight meets in preparation for the District 16-2A championship, slated for Friday, Oct. 28, at the Gulliver Prep Aquatics Center.

Conchs coach Lori Bosco said several of her swimmers have a very good chance to advance to the next level — the Region 4-2A meet — but first, they have to get up and swim in the late afternoon meet Friday in Miami.

“Three meets in three days were good,” said Bosco, who racked up wins at Westminster Christian, came home to face a very good Doral Academy team and finished off with wins against Barbara Goleman for 215 in her career as the Key West head coach.

“Going into districts, we’re trying to take everyone. Right now, we have about 40 swimmers, all of whom needed five meets to qualify for the postseason. Every year it’s a different dynamic,” said Bosco.

Junior A.J. Smith has a very good chance to move on in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events. He clocked a personal best time of 22.5 this year, which could get him in the 50, said the coach.

Senior John Searcy is eying a spot in regionals in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke; Lucas Montiel has a shot in the 100-yard breaststroke and 50 free, Marcos Montiel in the 500-yard freestyle, Jonathan Gvili looks to move on in the breaststroke and Brody McCandless has a shot of advancing in the 50-free and 100-yard breaststroke.

For the Lady Conchs, Bosco said she has a lot of positive feelings for several swimmers.

“Isabella Johnson has been a powerhouse all season in the 50-freestyle and stepped up in the 100 breaststroke. I’m hoping Katelyn Noss goes in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke, Serena Sander in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events, and Reeghan Davis in the 50 and 100,” said the coach. “Lauren Walterson has been our flyer for our relay in the 100 butterfly. She’s been getting seconds and thirds, and Gracie Lechnar has improved in every meet. She is usually right behind Lauren.”

With entries due last week for the district championship, Bosco has been tweaking her relay teams with the hope all will advance.

“We’re trying to get everyone to swim and get a bigger team to move on,” stressed Bosco. “Hopefully all of our relays advance.

