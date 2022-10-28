ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavernier, FL

Lady 'Canes freestyle relay claims district title

By J.W. COOKE Keys Citizen
The only guarantee that can be made during the FHSAA Swimming postseason is a win in an event will automatically garner a berth in the next round of the state series. Outside of that, it’s the next best times that will claim one of the few at-large bids going forward, which means for most entrants at the District 16-1A Finals, which included the Coral Shores squad, the season would come to an end.

Those who finished in the Top 6 all have an opportunity to still advance but now must wait for the remaining districts in the Region 4-A classification to report times to see which are the qualifying swimmers — that’s except the Lady ’Canes 200-freestyle made up of Riley Cooper, Corley Smith, Layne Smith and Abbie Sargent, who claimed the district crown to earn the spot in regionals. Corely Smith, Layne Smith and Abbie Sargent nearly did it twice over, teamed with Olivia Sargent, in the 4x100, moving from fourth to second in the come-from-behind effort.

For those Coral Shores swimmers who do qualify, the Region 4-1A meet will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, at Nova Southeastern University, with the FHSAA State Finals scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, in Stuart, Florida.

Key West, FL
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

