Berkeley, CA

‘A beacon of joy’: First Congregational Church of Berkeley to begin reconstruction after 2016 fire

By Caroline Marsden
Daily Californian
 4 days ago
Daily Californian

Best Mexican restaurants in Berkeley

Ever since my freshman year, I’ve been on the hunt to find the best Mexican food. Moving from a town filled with authentic restaurants at every corner, coming to Berkeley felt like I’d been stripped of my favorite foods. Over the past two years, however, I’ve hunted down and created a list of my go-to Mexican food spots within walking distance. If you, like me, are in the search of the best places for some great food, this is the perfect list for you.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

On performativity

In eighth grade, my class, from a small middle school in the San Fernando Valley, took a trip across the state to visit colleges and stepped on the grounds of University of California, Berkeley. The admission tour guide told my mostly Latino classmates about the birth of the Free Speech...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Aggravated assault reported at Li Ka Shing Center

An aggravated assault occurred at the south side of the Li Ka Shing Center Sunday around 2 a.m., according to a UC Berkeley WarnMe. The victim was reportedly punched and kicked while on the ground, causing injuries to his face. The unknown suspect and two other individuals fled the scene in a gray sedan.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

What to prepare for your next football game

During my time working as a football attendant at UC Berkeley during my freshman year, I saw a lot of people make some common mistakes that put a damper on their gameday experience. Sometimes, people can be so excited to see the game that they forget to plan out some of the details when it comes to going to a football game.
BERKELEY, CA

