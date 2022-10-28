‘A beacon of joy’: First Congregational Church of Berkeley to begin reconstruction after 2016 fire

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Californian
‘Power of community’: Berkeley Environmental Law Clinic represents environmental justice group in suit
UC Berkeley Law’s Environmental Law Clinic is representing Communities for a Better Environment, or CBE, in a suit against the AB&I Foundry in East Oakland and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, or BAAQMD. The suit alleges that AB&I’s air pollution combined with BAAQMD’s failure to regulate has...
Daily Californian
Best Mexican restaurants in Berkeley
Ever since my freshman year, I’ve been on the hunt to find the best Mexican food. Moving from a town filled with authentic restaurants at every corner, coming to Berkeley felt like I’d been stripped of my favorite foods. Over the past two years, however, I’ve hunted down and created a list of my go-to Mexican food spots within walking distance. If you, like me, are in the search of the best places for some great food, this is the perfect list for you.
Daily Californian
On performativity
In eighth grade, my class, from a small middle school in the San Fernando Valley, took a trip across the state to visit colleges and stepped on the grounds of University of California, Berkeley. The admission tour guide told my mostly Latino classmates about the birth of the Free Speech...
Daily Californian
Aggravated assault reported at Li Ka Shing Center
An aggravated assault occurred at the south side of the Li Ka Shing Center Sunday around 2 a.m., according to a UC Berkeley WarnMe. The victim was reportedly punched and kicked while on the ground, causing injuries to his face. The unknown suspect and two other individuals fled the scene in a gray sedan.
Daily Californian
What to prepare for your next football game
During my time working as a football attendant at UC Berkeley during my freshman year, I saw a lot of people make some common mistakes that put a damper on their gameday experience. Sometimes, people can be so excited to see the game that they forget to plan out some of the details when it comes to going to a football game.
Comments / 0