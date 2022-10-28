‘A beacon of joy’: First Congregational Church of Berkeley to begin reconstruction after 2016 fire

Ever since my freshman year, I’ve been on the hunt to find the best Mexican food. Moving from a town filled with authentic restaurants at every corner, coming to Berkeley felt like I’d been stripped of my favorite foods. Over the past two years, however, I’ve hunted down and created a list of my go-to Mexican food spots within walking distance. If you, like me, are in the search of the best places for some great food, this is the perfect list for you.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO