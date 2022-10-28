Read full article on original website
Giannis Antetokounmpo Trick or Treating in Mequon
MEQUON, Wis. — Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo trick-or-treated in Mequon Saturday afternoon. In the video, Bucks Teammates George Hill and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are alongside "The Greek Freak" during the Halloween festivities. Hill and Giannis coordinated costumes, both dressed as characters from Paw Patrol. Thanasis wore a bear costume.
