Read full article on original website
Related
3printr.com
Carbon’s biodegradable elastomer platform has proven its biocompatibility in vivo
Carbon, a specialist in 3D printing technology, announced that its platform of bioresorbable elastomers, currently in development, has proven its biocompatibility in vivo. All samples were found to be non-toxic and have a controllable absorption time. This latest milestone demonstrates the potential of the elastomer for the development of biomedical mesh applications such as soft tissue repair, wound dressings and nerve conduits.
3printr.com
TRUMPF Group closes fiscal year 2021/22 with strong sales growth
At the end of the 2021/22 fiscal year on June 30, 2022, the TRUMPF Group recorded the highest sales in the company’s 99-year history with a strong increase in sales of 20.5 percent to 4.2 billion euros (2020/21 fiscal year: 3.5 billion euros). Incoming orders increased by 42.1 per...
Tesla Explored Procuring Stake In This Swiss Mining Company To Secure EV Battery Supply
Tesla Inc TSLA discussed with Glencore Plc GLCNF GLNCY about acquiring a stake in the Swiss commodities group. The discussion reflected how global carmakers sought to build ties with the mining industry to secure materials needed for the rollout of electric vehicles, the Financial Times reported. Preliminary discussions about Elon...
3printr.com
Bioprinting industry expected to grow to US$ 1.2 billion by 2028
According to a new report from SmarTech Analysis, revenues from bioprinting are expected to reach almost $1.2 billion in 2028, compared with just $182 million today. By 2028, SmarTech expects almost 70 percent of the bioprinting industry to come from applications and service revenues. The new report, “Bioprinting: Markets and Opportunities”, claims that we are many years from transplanting printed organs. Nonetheless, bioprinting is finding a rapidly growing application in drug and cosmetics testing. Using printed tissues and organs avoids the need for animal testing and enables testing on printed tissue and organs that are realistic substitutes for the real thing.
3printr.com
Researchers develop compact and flexible fiber design to ensure efficient focusing and razor-sharp images
An interdisciplinary team of researchers from Korea, Australia, Great Britain, and Germany – with participation of Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT) – were able for the first time to optimize an optical glass fiber in such a way that light of different wavelengths can be focused extremely precisely. The level of accuracy is achieved by 3D nanoprinting of an optical lens applied to the end of the fiber. This opens up new possibilities for applications in microscopy and endoscopy as well as in laser therapy and sensor technology. The researchers published their results in the journal Nature Communications.
Comments / 0