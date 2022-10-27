Read full article on original website
3printr.com
Carbon’s biodegradable elastomer platform has proven its biocompatibility in vivo
Carbon, a specialist in 3D printing technology, announced that its platform of bioresorbable elastomers, currently in development, has proven its biocompatibility in vivo. All samples were found to be non-toxic and have a controllable absorption time. This latest milestone demonstrates the potential of the elastomer for the development of biomedical mesh applications such as soft tissue repair, wound dressings and nerve conduits.
makeuseof.com
How to Level Your 3D Printer Bed
3D printers are amazing machines that can create 3D objects from digital designs. But to get the best results, you must ensure the build platform, or bed, is level. When your 3D printer bed is not well leveled, it will affect the quality of your prints as the layers may not be printed accurately or evenly. With the steps below, you'll have that bed leveled in no time! But before that, let's have a look at the reasons why you need to level your 3D printer bed.
yankodesign.com
State-of-the-art steering wheel concept comes with touch-sensitive inputs and a recyclable design
Here’s a fact I definitely didn’t know up until right now. Steering wheels don’t get recycled. They inevitably always end up in landfills, and while almost every part of a car can be stripped for parts, repurposed, refurbished, or recycled, a steering wheel usually isn’t. The ‘Cercle’ changes that. With a design that is both advanced as well as recyclable, the Cercle adopts a circular economy approach to design. It comes with touch-sensitive inputs that bring a cutting-edge experience to your ride… but more importantly, the Cercle can be pulled apart, repaired, and recycled. Internal tech can be swapped out, external housing can be replaced (if broken), all without compromising on the Cercle’s user experience.
3printr.com
UpNano unveils jointly developed “UpThermo powered by Cubicure”
A new high-performance polymer with exceptional heat resistance is ideally suited for ultra-precise 2-photon polymerization (2PP) 3D printing. This will enable micro-3D printing to meet the specific requirements of the electrical industry for the first time. This breakthrough in the 3D printing industry is made possible by a successful collaboration between two high-tech companies, Cubicure and UpNano. The jointly developed material „UpThermo powered by Cubicure“ is available now. It will be exhibited at Formnext in Frankfurt, Germany in November 2022.
shiftedmag.com
Modern Interior Design Art With Contemporary Rugs
Contemporary rugs add an unexpected and unique style to a room. Shanan Campanaro, the designer behind Eskayel carpets, is known for her unconventional style and inspiration from Mother Earth. Her contemporary rugs are made of high-quality wool and are available in a variety of colors and designs. Scandinavian Rugs. The...
dornob.com
Orphosis: Origami-Like Backpack Expands and Contracts on Demand
One stylish backpack could take the place of all the different-sized bags you currently use, morphing on demand to the size you need. The Orphosis is a shape-shifting minimalist backpack inspired by origami, folding and unfolding so it’s never too big or too small. The no-frills design is refreshingly simple but still offers everything you need in your “everyday carry” bag. Currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, the Orphosis backpack starts out as a sleek 15-liter backpack when it’s folded up, expanding to a 27-liter capacity in “Play” mode.
timberhomeliving.com
This Retreat Along the Coast Boasts Art and Craftsmanship
Breathtaking views from the watchtower are just the start of this timber-framed coastal retreat’s appeal. An observation tower adds interest and topography to the home’s cruciform footprint. The home reads smaller than its actual size with the front disguising the back section. Samuel Ebersol, general manager of Mid-Atlantic Timberframes, describes the home as its own unique design. He says, “There are so many different concepts. Outside railing posts evoke gingerbread designs used on homes on Martha’s Vineyard.”
Tree Hugger
Modern Live-Work Residence Built With 14,000 Recycled Tiles
We've highlighted over the years the various ways that the building industry could be greener. To do that, designers and builders need to keep embodied carbon emissions (also known as upfront carbon, or the emissions associated with materials and construction processes) top of mind. Before constructing new buildings that are more resource and energy efficient, it also helps to follow the reuse imperative, in other words, preserve and retrofit what is already there, rather than building anew.
Using 3D Printing For Practical Home Living Spaces
We all know that one of the major problems our world is facing is what to do with all the plastic waste. It seems like every day, there’s a new report of some tragic event involving marine life or landfills becoming overloaded with plastic trash. But what if we could do something productive with all that plastic waste? What if we could use it to build homes?
3printr.com
Researchers develop compact and flexible fiber design to ensure efficient focusing and razor-sharp images
An interdisciplinary team of researchers from Korea, Australia, Great Britain, and Germany – with participation of Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT) – were able for the first time to optimize an optical glass fiber in such a way that light of different wavelengths can be focused extremely precisely. The level of accuracy is achieved by 3D nanoprinting of an optical lens applied to the end of the fiber. This opens up new possibilities for applications in microscopy and endoscopy as well as in laser therapy and sensor technology. The researchers published their results in the journal Nature Communications.
