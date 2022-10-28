Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Cortez Bait & Seafood – Get Fresh Stone Crabs and Seafood Straight from the Suncoast Waters
In the Sarasota and Bradenton area, we are fortunate to have access via a short trip to Cortez Bait & Seafood for the freshest seafood. Additionally, during this time of the year, it is the go-to place for stone crabs fresh from the waters off the Suncoast. Run by James ‘Wyre’ Lee, the initial wood shack that started this traditional fish market has continued to grow in the last few years to the expanded endeavor it is today. The business was started by an avid commercial fisherman who had spent a lifetime on the water, and that passion is seen in the offerings brought to customers daily. Only the highest quality fish, stone crab, and other options are available at Cortez Bait & Seafood.
Stories within the Storm: Floridians face hurricane of the century
A Port Charlotte local braves the flood waters with a small metal boat to check on neighbors across the street. Many residents left the relative safety of their homes to venture out and check on one another following the hurricane, sharing supplies and stories while trying to still comprehend what had occurred.
Mote Marine's shark tank diver had love for aquariums while growing up: 'I’ve always been amazed by sharks'
SARASOTA, Fla. - Divers have admiration from every child visiting an aquarium, and most of the big kids too. They're just as cool as the fish they're surrounded by. "I don’t think 12-year-old me would be surprised I’m working at Mote because that was the plan all along," said Rachel Ayala, senior aquarium biologist at Mote Marine Aquarium in Sarasota.
After Ian: Updates for Sunday, Oct. 30
Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here. Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 or click here to make a contribution. FDEM Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. Operation Blue Roof: Call 888-766-3258 or visit Blueroof.us. FEMA Assistance Hotline: 1-800-621-3362...
Entry is free for Clearwater Greek Fest 2022
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Greek Fest is one of Pinellas County’s longest-running cultural celebrations. This weekend, the food and festivities are back and better than ever – and entry is free for the whole family. Organizers say make sure to arrive hungry. The Clearwater Greek Fest is...
Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead
(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found
A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk
Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk. All in a day’s work for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office! In this video, we see an enormous alligator casually stroll through a neighborhood in Venice, Florida as if they were one of the community. Our friendly alligator crosses lawns and front paths and wanders down the road, in no hurry whatsoever and seemingly unaware of the police escort. This amazing creature even stops to take a break on one front lawn. Walking on little legs is tiring you know!
15 Best Restaurants in Anna Maria Island, FL
A barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, Anna Maria Island in Manatee County is a popular tourist destination. Once only known by Floridians, it is now a popular tourist destination for people all over the world. Anna Maria Island has preserved much of the "old" Florida allure. It has picture-perfect...
Red tide map lighting up in SWFL
The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
Lisa likely to develop in the Caribbean
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “It ain’t over till it’s over” the famous line from the baseball legend Yogi Berra holds true for baseball and hurricane season. We continue to monitor an area of disturbed weather over the east central Caribbean. Conditions are becoming favorable for developing into a tropical depression or even a named storm by early next week. It is expected to move west into the west Caribbean and should stay to our south. The chance of developing into a named storm is high over the next 5 days.
US-41 reopens after vehicle kills pedestrian in Sarasota
Southbound lanes of the Tamiami Trail (US-41) are closed in Sarasota after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
These Florida Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Bites
TripAdvisor found the nation's best places to grab a fast and casual meal.
Red tide blooms have been detected further south of Sarasota, along Charlotte and Lee counties
High concentrations of the red tide organism Karenia brevis were detected further south this week along Florida's Gulf coast. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's report Friday shows that for the first time, the high concentrations are being found off Charlotte and Lee counties. Just last week, the organism was detected in low to background concentrations in those counties.
Southwest Florida housing market is in a topsy-turvy spot post-Ian
Hurricane Ian, in addition to the loss of life and property damage, has also set up something of battle of words (and the use of data) over the status of the Southwest Florida housing market. One on side are reports that show the market in plunge-mode in pockets of Southwest...
Sarasota County continues cleanup one month after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. - One month after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the Tampa Bay area, the cleanup continues in Sarasota County, with several communities still waiting for working electricity and water. At Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice, which sits on the edge of the Myakka River, some residents recently...
Exhibits extended, event updates in Punta Gorda
The Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda has updated its programming schedule following Hurricane Ian. Join the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce & The Port Charlotte Chamber of Commerce as they “Cut the Ribbon” which will open the Visual Arts Center “Season of Art” on Nov. 1.
VIDEO: Fire at Lakeland movie theater prompts evacuation
Cell phone video shows the moments after a Lakeland movie theater was evacuated due to a fire.
After 25 Years in Business, Cortez's Beloved Sea Hagg Is Closing
The beloved Cortez antique shop Sea Hagg is—now was—a nautical museum of seafaring, with a story behind every item. It was an ode to the life of sea dwellers both mythical and real. From top to bottom, and even outside, Jan Holman’s shop overflowed with ships’ portholes, cast bronze propellers, sailors’ compasses and nautical clocks. A kayak hull hung from a ceiling, as did chandeliers made from fish hooks. Glass cases were stuffed with fossils, tortoise shells and coral, and there were plenty of cheaper, touristy objects like shells, jewelry, cute seahorses and mermaids of all sizes. A boat on the property named the Deanna Belle and The Sea Hagg Art Car, complete with a mermaid tail, had been in many parades and events over the years.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
