ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley's Last Words Before Death Heartbreaking: Late King of Rock and Roll Had One Last Wish

Elvis Presley's last words continue to haunt those who have heard them. Presley's sudden death left everyone in deep shock, especially since the King of Rock and Roll still had plans for his personal life and career when it happened. He died on Aug. 16, 1977 at 1:30 p.m inside his Memphis mansion, with doctors saying that he died of a heart attack due to his addiction to prescription barbiturates.
MEMPHIS, TN
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More

Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
The Boot

Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]

Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Popculture

Gregg Philbin, REO Speedwagon Legend, Has Died

Gregg Philbin, the former REO Speedwagon bassist, died earlier this week, the band announced. Philbin was the group's second bassist and appeared on their first six studio albums. He was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, Live: You Get What You Pay For.
ILLINOIS STATE
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Found a Compromise for Woman Hoping to Spread Mother’s Ashes at His Home

An Alan Jackson fan who'd hoped to spread her late mother's ashes at the star's Nashville home didn't get her wish, but she got enough. Maine native Sue Castle was in Nashville last week hoping to fulfill her mom's final wish. She didn't have a plan for how'd she would find Jackson's house or convince him to let her spread her mother's ashes, but she was willing to do anything necessary.
NASHVILLE, TN
The List

Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You

The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy