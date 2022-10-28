Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis is alive after being erroneously reported dead at 87, rep confirms
There was a whole lotta shaking going on in the music world Wednesday when Jerry Lee Lewis was reported dead at 87 — but that turned out to be incorrect. "He's alive," Lee's publicist Zach Farnum confirmed to EW in a statement. He added that the initial report was made "erroneously off of an anonymous tip."
Remember When Loretta Lynn Dang Near Made Alan Jackson Blush? [Watch]
In 2017, Loretta Lynn paid tribute to Alan Jackson, and to look at him is to wonder if her words weren't worth more than the reason for the celebration. On Oct. 22, 2017, Lynn made a rare public appearance to help induct Jackson into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She even mentioned that she rarely leaves the house in her speech that day.
Jerry Lee Lewis obituary
Founding father of rock’n’roll who took the world by storm with Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
Lorrie Morgan, Keith Whitley’s Widow, Delivers Emotional Country Hall of Fame Speech [Watch]
Keith Whitley's widow, singer Lorrie Morgan, said she was struggling for the right words to include during her acceptance of his Country Music Hall of Fame medallion. She knew one thing, however. "He would feel so undeserving," Morgan shares, reinforcing a notion suggested earlier in the evening, that Whitley's self-doubt...
Watch Performances: "Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life And Music of Loretta Lynn" featuring Keith Urban, George Strait, Wynonna and more
Country music stars and fans flocked to the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday (Oct. 30) evening to pay tribute to the late legend, Loretta Lynn. The trailblazer passed peacefully on Oct. 4 at 90 years old in Hurricane Mill, Tennessee. The celebration of life presented by CMT, Sandbox Live, and...
Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Meeting David Lee Roth: 'What's Wrong With Him?'
Ozzy had questions about David Lee Roth when the two first met in 1978.
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Children: How Many Kids Did He Have?
Jerry Lee Lewis had 6 children during his lifetime. Here's what to know about his kids, including what happened to the 2 who died.
70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed
Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 70-year-old...
Elvis Presley's Last Words Before Death Heartbreaking: Late King of Rock and Roll Had One Last Wish
Elvis Presley's last words continue to haunt those who have heard them. Presley's sudden death left everyone in deep shock, especially since the King of Rock and Roll still had plans for his personal life and career when it happened. He died on Aug. 16, 1977 at 1:30 p.m inside his Memphis mansion, with doctors saying that he died of a heart attack due to his addiction to prescription barbiturates.
Rock and Roll Pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis Still Alive Despite Reports He Was Dead at Age 87
Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is still alive, his rep confirms to Closer, despite reports that the “Great Balls of Fire” icon died in Memphis on Wednesday, October 26, at the age of 87. Jerry Lee was part of rock’s birth with his 1957 debut single,...
Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More
Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]
Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
Gregg Philbin, REO Speedwagon Legend, Has Died
Gregg Philbin, the former REO Speedwagon bassist, died earlier this week, the band announced. Philbin was the group's second bassist and appeared on their first six studio albums. He was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, Live: You Get What You Pay For.
Elvis Presley: Graceland’s Foyer Holds a Secret Behind Its Wallpaper
There is a secret mural in the foyer of Graceland that has been covered up since the 1960s when the Presley family was in residence.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead: Dennis Quaid, Ringo Starr, Elton John and More Remember Late Rocker
Celebrities are mourning the loss of rock n' roll legend and controversial musician Jerry Lee Lewis. Known as The Killer, Lewis died at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, on Friday, with his wife, Judith Brown Lewis, by his side. According to a press release confirming his death, he told her in his final days that he was not afraid to die.
Some of Willie Nelson’s Kids Followed In His Footsteps: Meet the Country Icon’s 8 Adult Children
Country superstar Willie Nelson’s career has spanned nearly seven decades and produced iconic songs such as “On The Road Again,” “Always On My Mind” and “Blue Eyes Crying In the Rain.” The Texas native is not the only musician in the family, however. A few of his eight children have followed in their famous father’s footsteps.
Alan Jackson Found a Compromise for Woman Hoping to Spread Mother’s Ashes at His Home
An Alan Jackson fan who'd hoped to spread her late mother's ashes at the star's Nashville home didn't get her wish, but she got enough. Maine native Sue Castle was in Nashville last week hoping to fulfill her mom's final wish. She didn't have a plan for how'd she would find Jackson's house or convince him to let her spread her mother's ashes, but she was willing to do anything necessary.
Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You
The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
Remembering Donny Hathaway, Soul Legend Who Mysteriously Fell To His Death From 15th Floor Of A NY Hotel
Bedeviled by paranoid schizophrenia, Donny Hathaway, nonetheless, became a soul legend, according to Rolling Stone. Yet, he is so often excluded from the histories of American popular music. Hathaway was one of the brightest new voices in soul music in the ’70s, achieving his greatest commercial success as Roberta Flack’s duet partner of choice.
Rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, singer of 'Great Balls of Fire,' dead at 87
Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87.
