RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"

George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
PICS: Country Stars That Slayed Halloween With Head-Turning Costumes

Halloween has officially snuck up on the country community. Numerous hitmakers celebrated the spooky holiday early. While many attended costume parties over the weekend, others brought their children trick-or-treating. Maren Morris, ERNEST, Kane Brown, and more over-delivered and shared their jaw-dropping looks on social media. CMT has carefully crafted a...
HARDY and Caleigh Ryan Tie The Knot In Front Of Star-Studded Guest List

Country music star HARDY is not Caleigh Ryan's "Boyfriend. Nearly 350 guests flocked to Diamond Creek Farms in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday (Oct. 29) to watch the lovebirds tie the knot. The affair was far from casual, as attendees including country sensation Dierks Bentley, Brantley Gilbert, Lauren Alaina, RaeLynn, ERNEST,...
