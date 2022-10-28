ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho8.com

Russian missiles bombard cities across Ukraine

Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes at Ukrainian cities on Monday as it ramped up its attacks on infrastructure facilities across the country. Explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv early on Monday and parts of the city were left without electricity and water following power outages caused by Russian strikes, the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram.
Idaho8.com

What does Russia’s withdrawal from a grain deal with Ukraine mean for global hunger?

Russia’s decision to pull out of an agreement that guaranteed safe passage for ships carrying vital grain exports from Ukraine has sparked “grave concerns” over global food supply at a time when the world is already facing a growing hunger crisis. Global humanitarian organizations, the European Union,...
Idaho8.com

Netanyahu eyes extremist political support in comeback attempt

When Benjamin Netanyahu hits the campaign trail, he uses what’s been dubbed the Bibimobile — a converted truck turned into a travelling stage ensconced in bulletproof glass. Elevated like a king above his subjects — who fawn over him as the one and only savior to lead Israel....
Idaho8.com

Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs

HONG KONG (AP) — Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s new iPhone have walked out of their factory to avoid COVID-19 curbs after some coworkers were quarantined following a virus outbreak. Many were traveling by foot days after an unknown number of workers at Foxconn’s huge factory in the northern Chinese city of Zhengzhou were quarantined in their factory dormitories. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed people said to be Foxconn workers climbing over fences and walking down a road laden with their belongings. The Foxconn plant assembles products for Apple Inc., including its latest iPhone 14 devices.
AFP

Ukraine hit by water, power cuts after Russian missile strikes

Ukraine suffered sweeping blackouts and water supplies were cut to large parts of Kyiv on Monday after another wave of Russian missile strikes on key infrastructure. The Russian army confirmed it had carried out cruise missile strikes and said they had all reached their intended targets.

