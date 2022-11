ORONO, Maine - The University of Maine women's soccer team will host the New Jersey Institute of Technology Highlanders in the quarterfinal round of the America East playoffs on Sunday, October 30. Kickoff at Mahaney Diamond is scheduled for 5:00 pm. GAME INFORMATION. DATE: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. TIME: 5:00...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO