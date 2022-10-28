Read full article on original website
Related
Why Sonnet BioTherapeutics Shares Surged Over 66%; Here Are 63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN climbed 66.4% to close at $1.93 on Monday after the company announced an agreement with Janssen for the evaluation of three Sonnet product candidates. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR gained 63.4% to close at $1.07. Acorda Therapeutics recently provided long-term financial guidance. 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH...
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom’s coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm’s profits will help...
BP racks up £7bn profits; UK house prices fell after mini-budget turmoil – business live
Oil giant beats forecasts thanks to strong gas trading, and announces a new $2.5bn share buyback
KESQ
Here’s how fracking and renewables are changing US energy production
Here’s how fracking and renewables are changing US energy production. The use of renewable energy sources is on the rise in the U.S., which may be a welcome relief to both Earth and its inhabitants. Sourcing energy from renewables such as solar power, hydropower, and wind offers a plethora of health and sustainability benefits, especially compared to energy sources that release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Considering the volume of U.S. energy use, national over-reliance on GHG-emitting energy sources has been a cause for concern in most scientific circles for decades.
Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing
Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving as part of virus testing the city government said extended to 439,000 people
KESQ
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
HONG KONG (AP) — Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s new iPhone have walked out of their factory to avoid COVID-19 curbs after some coworkers were quarantined following a virus outbreak. Many were traveling by foot days after an unknown number of workers at Foxconn’s huge factory in the northern Chinese city of Zhengzhou were quarantined in their factory dormitories. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed people said to be Foxconn workers climbing over fences and walking down a road laden with their belongings. The Foxconn plant assembles products for Apple Inc., including its latest iPhone 14 devices.
KESQ
Key issue as Fed meets this week: When to slow rate hikes?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve may reach a turning point this week as it announces what’s expected to be another substantial three-quarter-point hike in its key interest rate — its fourth straight. Fed officials will likely engage in a fraught debate over whether it may soon be time to slow its rate hikes, which are intended to cool the worst inflation in four decades but are also raising the risk of a recession. At a news conference Wednesday after the Fed’s latest meeting, Chair Jerome Powell could signal a forthcoming shift to smaller rate increases. Doing so would give officials time to assess the impact of the hikes.
‘Black Adam’ remains no. 1 box office earner with $27.7 million
“Black Adam” kept its spot atop the box office this weekend, taking in $27.7 million at theaters in the United States and Canada, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The DC Comics adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson, which opened to $67 million last weekend, once again finished ahead of the...
