In the Sarasota and Bradenton area, we are fortunate to have access via a short trip to Cortez Bait & Seafood for the freshest seafood. Additionally, during this time of the year, it is the go-to place for stone crabs fresh from the waters off the Suncoast. Run by James ‘Wyre’ Lee, the initial wood shack that started this traditional fish market has continued to grow in the last few years to the expanded endeavor it is today. The business was started by an avid commercial fisherman who had spent a lifetime on the water, and that passion is seen in the offerings brought to customers daily. Only the highest quality fish, stone crab, and other options are available at Cortez Bait & Seafood.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO