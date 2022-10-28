Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Smaller version of popular chalk festival happening in Sarasota this week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some of the world’s greatest street artists are in Sarasota this week doing what they do best, creating masterpieces. “I’m doing a figure that’s sitting in a yoga position and it’s going to be floating and you can sit next to it and do yoga poses,” said Ruben Poncia, an artist from the Netherlands.
stpeterising.com
13-story boutique hotel with significant food and beverage focus revealed for the EDGE District
At the beginning of 2020, there were around five new hotels planned for downtown St. Pete. When COVID-19 hit, financing for new hotel construction dried up. Most of the proposed hotels were either reconfigured into apartments or scrapped altogether. Only two hotels found a way to move forward. Today, with...
Cortez Bait & Seafood – Get Fresh Stone Crabs and Seafood Straight from the Suncoast Waters
In the Sarasota and Bradenton area, we are fortunate to have access via a short trip to Cortez Bait & Seafood for the freshest seafood. Additionally, during this time of the year, it is the go-to place for stone crabs fresh from the waters off the Suncoast. Run by James ‘Wyre’ Lee, the initial wood shack that started this traditional fish market has continued to grow in the last few years to the expanded endeavor it is today. The business was started by an avid commercial fisherman who had spent a lifetime on the water, and that passion is seen in the offerings brought to customers daily. Only the highest quality fish, stone crab, and other options are available at Cortez Bait & Seafood.
businessobserverfl.com
CEO, president named at Sarasota community, human services nonprofit
After a few years in Kansas, Helene Lotman is shedding the winter months for something a little more warmer — a life in Sarasota — as the newest CEO and president of the JFCS of the Suncoast. Lotman, with over 30 years experience in diverse global business and...
srqmagazine.com
Local Parents and Community Members to Open Classical K-12 Charter School
A group of Hillsdale parents and community members are developing and plan to open a new classical charter school in Manatee County in the fall of 2024.Bradenton Classical Academy, as it will be called, will open as a K-5 tuition-free public charter school, adding one grade each year until it serves all grades K-12. Through an affiliation with Hillsdale College’s Barney Charter School Initiative the school will offer a classical education. Before it can take concrete steps toward opening the school, the Bradenton Classical Academy.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton YMCA hosts first ‘Trunk or Treat’
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton YMCA hosted its first-ever Trunk or Treat event on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. The event was free to the public and the YMCA was using the opportunity to show prospective members around the facility. The YMCA asked community members to register to decorate their cars and staff members also participated. A dozen cars were handing out candy to kids dressed up in their Halloween costumes. The event also allowed kids the opportunity to play games to win candy like scooter races.
Community members come together seeing the beauty after Hurricane Ian
Punta Gorda Grassroots group, The Park Warriors are picking up the pieces Hurricane Ian left behind one park at a time
Mysuncoast.com
Veterans Day parade to close streets in downtown Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Nov. 11 Veterans Day parade will prompt the closing of several streets in downtown Sarasota that day, the city says. The City of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, will co-host the annual parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Sarasota police say these...
fox4now.com
After Ian: Updates for Sunday, Oct. 30
Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here. Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 or click here to make a contribution. FDEM Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. Operation Blue Roof: Call 888-766-3258 or visit Blueroof.us. FEMA Assistance Hotline: 1-800-621-3362...
srqmagazine.com
Atkins Feels Close As Ever To County Commission Seat
The fight for a winnable Sarasota County Commission district is one Fredd Atkins waged for decades. Now he hopes to win election as the District 2 member of the board. “It’s been a labor of love, and I have loved it,” Atkins said. The Democrat faces Republican...
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found
A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
Mysuncoast.com
Lisa likely to develop in the Caribbean
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “It ain’t over till it’s over” the famous line from the baseball legend Yogi Berra holds true for baseball and hurricane season. We continue to monitor an area of disturbed weather over the east central Caribbean. Conditions are becoming favorable for developing into a tropical depression or even a named storm by early next week. It is expected to move west into the west Caribbean and should stay to our south. The chance of developing into a named storm is high over the next 5 days.
Mysuncoast.com
Toys distributed in Port Charlotte to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It felt like Christmas in October in Port Charlotte on Friday. Kids impacted by hurricane Ian picking out toys. “I’m very thankful that they have provided something like this for the children,” said Skyla, a Port Charlotte mom. “It brings up their spirit so they won’t be as depressed as they have been, so it’s been a blessing.”
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide map lighting up in SWFL
The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
usf.edu
Red tide blooms have been detected further south of Sarasota, along Charlotte and Lee counties
High concentrations of the red tide organism Karenia brevis were detected further south this week along Florida's Gulf coast. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's report Friday shows that for the first time, the high concentrations are being found off Charlotte and Lee counties. Just last week, the organism was detected in low to background concentrations in those counties.
University of Florida
The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
Mysuncoast.com
Traffic moving normally on US 41 NB near Sarasota Memorial Hospital
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a serious accident reported on US 41 northbound near Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The crash is north of the intersection with Hillview Street. Multiple units are responding. Avoid the area if possible.
RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
Bay News 9
Equine therapy center in Manatee County aims to help with mental health
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — One equine therapy center in Manatee County has had an increase in families requesting appointments to help kids and teens with mental health issues. An equine therapy center in Manatee County has had an increase in families requesting appointments to help kids and teens with mental health issues.
Mysuncoast.com
Cold front will continue to bring a rain chance to the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will continue to sink south and eventually stall south of the Suncoast later today. With the slow movement the impact of the front, even if small, will linger over the Suncoast. A slight instability in our atmosphere will result from the front and...
