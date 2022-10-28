ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Early Direct Voting Begins Tuesday at Two Locations in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Absentee direct balloting for the November 8th election begins tomorrow in Olmsted County. Early direct balloting allows in-person voters to insert their ballots directly into the ballot tabulator at the early voting election site. Voters also retain the option of placing their absentee ballot into an envelope and having it counted on the night of the election.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Public Library Closed Monday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Public Library will be closed again Monday for the installation of a new skylight. The installation is part of the final stage of a roof replacement project that started at the library in August. The building was closed two weeks ago for removal of the old sky light.
ROCHESTER, MN
Car-Deer Crash Injures Rochester Woman

Racine, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving struck a deer in Mower County Monday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Arianna Caddell was traveling south on Hwy. 63 a few miles north of Racine when she struck the animal with her Hyundai Sonata around 6:40 a.m. Caddell was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester

It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
ROCHESTER, MN
Wisconsin’s Ghost Boat Ride Will Make You SCREAM!!!

Ok, so I was thinking of going to the Wisconsin Dells for a fun little family vacation with my kids. But, I just saw that there are ghost boats there and took a peek at their website...and yeah, even that freaked me out. If you love all the spooky, haunted, freaky stuff that happens during the Halloween season, you will want to grab tickets for this ASAP. I've also got info on a haunted trolley that is strolling around Rochester, Minnesota that you'd probably enjoy too.
ROCHESTER, MN
Now It’s Raining Mud in Minnesota?

We're used to rain, snow, sleet, and hail but now there's actual mud falling from the sky in Minnesota?. Mother Nature has been known to throw a lot at us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? I mean, one of the nice features of living in Minnesota is the fact that we get to experience four distinct weather seasons every year. (Heck, sometimes every WEEK.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Top 10 Best Halloween Costumes in Rochester Based on Public Votes

We had so many great Halloween costumes at Rochester On Tap this year that it was a tough race to name the best!. After narrowing it down to the 25 best Halloween costumes at Rochester On Tap 2022, we opened the contest up to public voting to find out who will take home the $500 cash prize plus a one-night stay at the luxurious Intercontinental MSP Resort and Hotel in Minneapolis, all courtesy of Rochester Smoke Shop and MN Fire Hemp.
ROCHESTER, MN
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at HyVee Stores in Minnesota

A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at Hy-Vee Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. I was at Hy-Vee the other day and noticed some brand new signs up that said "Scan & Go". I had no idea what it meant or how it worked so I asked one of the cashiers in Rochester, Minnesota about it as I was checking out the old-fashioned way but she said, "I don't know what that is.".
MINNESOTA STATE
December Opening Date for New Coffee Shop Coming to Rochester

Minneapolis Coffee Chain Coming to Rochester in December. A Minneapolis coffee chain, Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, announced today they're opening their 7th location, and their first outside of the Twin Cities in Rochester, Minnesota. Kevin Wencel, market president. said,. We are thrilled to be expanding Spyhouse into Rochester later this year...Rochester...
ROCHESTER, MN
Lawsuit Over Knife Attack at Rochester St. Marys Hospital Settled

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A personal injury lawsuit stemming from a knife attack at St. Marys Hospital several years ago has been settled out of court. The case was filed on behalf of a woman who was attacked by her estranged husband and stabbed several times in the chest and neck while she was working in the hospital's cafeteria. The lawsuit sought damages from Morrisson Healthcare, which Mayo Clinic contracted to provide food service at the facility. The terms of the settlement are confidential.
ROCHESTER, MN
One Person in Custody After Shooting in Northwest Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson says officers responded about 2:30 PM to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple shots had struck a vehicle and at least one bullet hit a residence.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Father of Missing Stewartville Girl With Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening the father of a missing Stewartville girl with a knife Wednesday night. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the report of an altercation involving a knife in the area of Broadway Ave. North and Northern Heights Dr. Northeast shortly before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived and found the girl, her father and friend of the father in the area.
ROCHESTER, MN
Jobless Rate For Rochester Area Drops to 1.5%

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The unemployment rate for the Rochester area has now been below 2% for the last six months. The latest job statistics from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development show the jobless rate for Olmsted County in September was only 1.5%. Seasonal factors helped push the rate lower by three-percentage points when compared to August. It was the lowest the rate has been since May and was nearly a full percentage point below the unemployment rate from September of last year.
ROCHESTER, MN
