ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

Firefighters respond to mercury spill in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a mercury spill in South Jordan Monday afternoon. As of Monday evening, crews were still on scene for cleanup efforts. "Originally it was dispatched as two pounds," said South Jordan Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Lessner. "I don't believe there's that much however."
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

A man was killed in a propane leak explosion, police warn public during cold months

PROVO, Utah — An old propane heater, with lose fittings ultimately lead to a deadly explosion in Provo, according to Capt. Jeanie Atherton, Provo Fire and Rescue. “He was going out to winterize his shed and I believe he had turned it on because it was chilly that morning and wanted to generate some heat,” said Capt. Atherton.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes

RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
RIVERDALE, UT
kmyu.tv

Officials seek help identifying bank robbery suspect in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for the public's help identifying a suspect who they said robbed two banks within a four-minute period. They said the investigation began at 9:10 a.m. on Friday when someone reported a man walking into Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North in Salt Lake City and demanding cash.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Auto pedestrian accident leaves man in critical condition

MILLCREEK, Utah — Around 9:35 p.m. on October 29, a vehicle struck a 60-year-old man. The man was at a crosswalk when the vehicle hit him, said United Fire Authority. Furthermore, UFA said he is in critical condition on the way to the hospital. There is no other information...
MILLCREEK, UT
ksl.com

What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?

SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Ira Sachs, eccentric developer who opened The Yarrow in Park City, dies at 85

Ira Sachs, the adventurous and eccentric real estate developer who landed in Park City in the 1970s to ski and ended up opening one of its landmark hotels, has died. Sachs died on Oct. 19, a week shy of his 86th birthday, his daughter Lynne Sachs confirmed. A cause of death was not disclosed, though he had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative brain disease.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

I-15 express lanes to start tolling in Davis and Weber Counties

OGDEN, Utah — Tolling will begin on the northbound and southbound express lanes, also known as carpool lanes, on Interstate 15 beginning Oct. 31. Tolling will be on express lanes between Layton Parkway in Layton, Utah, and Riverdale Road in Ogden, Utah. Once tolling begins, the express lanes can...
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy