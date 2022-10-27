Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Winger's Is A Restaurant Specializing In Chicken WingsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Firefighters respond to mercury spill in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a mercury spill in South Jordan Monday afternoon. As of Monday evening, crews were still on scene for cleanup efforts. "Originally it was dispatched as two pounds," said South Jordan Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Lessner. "I don't believe there's that much however."
Eyewitness still shaken following Salt Lake City pedestrian accident
A Salt Lake City woman remains in the hospital battling critical injuries days after being struck by a car near Pioneer Park.
UPDATE: New details released on Salt Lake City crash that left woman in critical condition
Salt Lake City Police Officers are at the scene of a car crash near Sugar House that left a woman in critical condition Monday.
Firefighters called back out to site of massive Sugar House fire after multiple flare-ups
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Firefighters have been called back out to the Sugar House construction site to combat flare-ups that broke out four days after a massive fire destroyed the complex building built. Officials with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said crews were called back out to...
A man was killed in a propane leak explosion, police warn public during cold months
PROVO, Utah — An old propane heater, with lose fittings ultimately lead to a deadly explosion in Provo, according to Capt. Jeanie Atherton, Provo Fire and Rescue. “He was going out to winterize his shed and I believe he had turned it on because it was chilly that morning and wanted to generate some heat,” said Capt. Atherton.
All WB I-80 lanes cleared after crash involving 3 semi-trucks
A vehicle crash has caused Utah Highway Patrol to close the westbound lane of Interstate 80 at 2800 East in Salt Lake County.
Popular downtown Salt Lake grocery store abruptly closes, citing lack of traffic
SALT LAKE CITY — A popular downtown grocery store has closed, citing low customer volume and other issues since opening in early 2020. Lee's Market at 4th West, located at 255 N. 400 West, permanently closed over the weekend. Signs now plaster the outside of the building directing customers to the company's North Salt Lake location.
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
Woman alleges predatory parking enforcement, thought ticket at shopping center was 'joke'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stafford Palmieri was looking for a Starbucks at a shopping center east of downtown on 400 South between 600 and 700 East; but instead of coffee and a place to make a video call, Palmieri left with a parking ticket of $75. "I mean...
Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes
RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
City Council moves to limit ‘fractional use’ dwellings in residential and commercial zones
PARK CITY, Utah – Over the last two years, companies have begun modernizing the practice of co-owning a property under a fully managed company, partnership, or other joint ownership structure. […]
Officials seek help identifying bank robbery suspect in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for the public's help identifying a suspect who they said robbed two banks within a four-minute period. They said the investigation began at 9:10 a.m. on Friday when someone reported a man walking into Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North in Salt Lake City and demanding cash.
Crash leads to westbound closure, major delays at mouth of Parleys Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash on westbound Interstate 80 led to a road closure and major delays at the mouth of Parleys Canyon. Utah Highway Patrol officials said the crash involved three vehicles and happened on I-80 near 2500 East on Monday. The vehicles blocked lanes on...
Auto pedestrian accident leaves man in critical condition
MILLCREEK, Utah — Around 9:35 p.m. on October 29, a vehicle struck a 60-year-old man. The man was at a crosswalk when the vehicle hit him, said United Fire Authority. Furthermore, UFA said he is in critical condition on the way to the hospital. There is no other information...
19-year-old woman critically wounded in West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct.30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old woman believed to have been shot in the back and shoulder while riding in a car in West Valley City Sunday morning has been upgraded from critical to stable condition at a nearby trauma unit. West Valley City...
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?
SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
Ira Sachs, eccentric developer who opened The Yarrow in Park City, dies at 85
Ira Sachs, the adventurous and eccentric real estate developer who landed in Park City in the 1970s to ski and ended up opening one of its landmark hotels, has died. Sachs died on Oct. 19, a week shy of his 86th birthday, his daughter Lynne Sachs confirmed. A cause of death was not disclosed, though he had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative brain disease.
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
I-15 express lanes to start tolling in Davis and Weber Counties
OGDEN, Utah — Tolling will begin on the northbound and southbound express lanes, also known as carpool lanes, on Interstate 15 beginning Oct. 31. Tolling will be on express lanes between Layton Parkway in Layton, Utah, and Riverdale Road in Ogden, Utah. Once tolling begins, the express lanes can...
Road rage incident leads to pellet gun shooting in Kaysville
A road rage incident that began on Interstate 15 on Monday afternoon ended with a shooting near Centerville.
