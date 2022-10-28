Read full article on original website
Muhlenberg College releases new poll on midterm election
As Election Day 2022 is fast approaching, Pennsylvania voters look to be closely divided in their preferences on who will represent the Commonwealth in the United States Senate but lean towards continued Democratic control of the governor’s office in the state. The latest Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll of likely...
Pennsylvania starts annual home heating assistance program, LIHEAP
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid historic inflation and rising fuel prices, Pennsylvania is kicking off its home heating assistance program, LIHEAP. Experts say Pennsylvanians need to prepare to pay more to heat our homes this winter. While paying those bills may be tougher than ever for some, you can get...
Open enrollment for Pennie health insurance marketplace begins Nov. 1
The 2023 open enrollment period for Pennie – Pennsylvania's official online health insurance marketplace – begins Tuesday. Pennsylvanians can apply, compare plans and enroll in health coverage all in one place. Pennie's open enrollment period runs from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15, 2023. December 15 is the deadline...
