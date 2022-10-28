A report from the National Youth Employment Coalition—a member of the Youth Justice and Employment Community of Practice (CoP) established in 2021 in partnership with the Annie E. Casey Foundation and the Pretrial Justice Institute—highlights success stories from efforts to improve outcomes for youth with justice involvement by increasing collaboration among local workforce and juvenile justice systems. The report, Collaborative Outcomes from the Youth Justice and Employment Community of Practice (21 pages, PDF), illustrates examples of cities and counties working to serve more youth through outreach and engagement, expand employment activities, enhance supportive services, and strengthen partnerships and coordination, among other goals. For example, as of April 2022, 72 percent of CoP members said they felt “confident” (36 percent) or “very confident” (72 percent) in building and cultivating new partnerships. Remaining challenges include a lack of public transportation for youth program participants, with 40 percent of members saying transportation issues make it “difficult” for youth to secure employment as required by their probation agreements. The report includes policy recommendations, including the need to equip youth with financial literacy and other life skills, assistance with enrolling in programs that lead to good-paying jobs and connecting them with additional training and educational opportunities, and advice on addressing career options, transportation, criminal history, and inadequate access to technology.

