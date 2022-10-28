Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Victoria claims to be honoring Kay Chancellor's legacyCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate, Tucker, and Chelsea must answer tough questionsCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 10: Confrontations and ConfessionsSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Ashley and Esther return to The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
The Young and the Restless Monday spoiler: Tucker crashes Skyle's special day and causes panic in Genoa CityCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Lafayette College receives $5.25 million gift for fellowship program
Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, has announced a five-year, $5.25 million commitment from alumnus Chip Bergh (’79) and his wife, Juliet, to establish a fellowship program that will assist 1,000 students. In recognition of the college’s bicentennial in 2026, the Bergh Family Fellows program will provide 200 students annually...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Institute of Global Health Equity Research receives $25 million pledge
Partners In Health (PIH) has announced a 25-year, $25 million pledge from the Weiss Asset Management Foundation and associated donors in support of the Institute of Global Health Equity Research (IGHER) at the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE), a Rwanda-based PIH initiative. The pledge will provide resources and training...
Reinhardt names new VP of advancement
After a national search, Reinhardt University has a new vice president of advancement: Johnson Bowles, the university announced. As the VPA, Bowles leads Reinhardt’s development and fundraising efforts and serves as the vice president over marketing and communications. “We are pleased to welcome Johnson Bowles to our campus community,” Reinhardt President Mark Roberts said in a statement. “Her congenial personality and deep experience in advancement work and marketing communications will...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Ford Foundation invests $13 million in Global South universities
The Ford Foundation has announced a $13 million commitment to help universities in the Global South strengthen their economic research centers. Recipients will propose alternatives to neoliberalism—which has dominated economic and political debates with its free-market fundamentalism and growth-at-all-costs approach to economic and social policy—and develop new frameworks for how governments, markets, and individuals can better relate to meet society’s biggest challenges. The centers are housed at the American University in Cairo in Egypt, the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University in South Africa, Universidad de los Andes in Colombia, and El Colegio de México. Additional centers will be selected in Asia.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Collaborative Outcomes from the Youth Justice and Employment Community of Practice
A report from the National Youth Employment Coalition—a member of the Youth Justice and Employment Community of Practice (CoP) established in 2021 in partnership with the Annie E. Casey Foundation and the Pretrial Justice Institute—highlights success stories from efforts to improve outcomes for youth with justice involvement by increasing collaboration among local workforce and juvenile justice systems. The report, Collaborative Outcomes from the Youth Justice and Employment Community of Practice (21 pages, PDF), illustrates examples of cities and counties working to serve more youth through outreach and engagement, expand employment activities, enhance supportive services, and strengthen partnerships and coordination, among other goals. For example, as of April 2022, 72 percent of CoP members said they felt “confident” (36 percent) or “very confident” (72 percent) in building and cultivating new partnerships. Remaining challenges include a lack of public transportation for youth program participants, with 40 percent of members saying transportation issues make it “difficult” for youth to secure employment as required by their probation agreements. The report includes policy recommendations, including the need to equip youth with financial literacy and other life skills, assistance with enrolling in programs that lead to good-paying jobs and connecting them with additional training and educational opportunities, and advice on addressing career options, transportation, criminal history, and inadequate access to technology.
University offers course to help students deal with ‘eco-anxiety’
A university is offering its students a mindfulness course to help ease their “eco-anxiety”.The course of six sessions, one per week and each lasting two hours, is being launched at the University of East Anglia (UEA) and was developed together with mental health charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind.The university said that eco-anxiety was a “direct result of the feelings of grief and distress stemming from the knowledge of climate concerns and its psychological impact”.We know that eco-anxiety is a massive issue for our students today, and so we wanted to get involved and do something to tackle these feelingsClaire Pratt,...
lifetrixcorner.com
Enhance Your Career With English And Spanish Online School
Speaking English and Spanish improves your chances of landing a job. Multicultural workforces have emerged as a result of globalization. The need for languages in various employment opportunities has increased as a result of this trend. According to a survey by Infoempleo and the Addeco Group, more than 30% of job offers included a foreign language requirement. English is without a doubt the most in-demand language and learning English is crucial if you want to get employment. The majority of businesses choose their staff members based on abilities like language proficiency. Language proficiency is far more crucial for roles like managers or department heads. There are many English and Spanish online schools helping students learn these languages for a bright future. Dive in and get more insights about this!
facultyfocus.com
Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles
Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Wyss Foundation commits $3.1 million to Thomas Jefferson University
The Wyss Foundation has announced a $3.1 million grant to Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health in support of the Hansjörg Wyss Wellness Center. The center works to deliver quality health care and social services to Philadelphia’s immigrant and refugee populations. Based in South Philadelphia, the Wyss Wellness Center provides comprehensive and culturally competent primary care regardless of a patient’s health insurance or citizenship status.
CNBC
Meet a millennial who co-founded a $2 billion company: Scary opportunities are 'exactly how a stellar career is made'
Shadiah Sigala was always a go-getter. The 38-year-old Mexican immigrant's mom moved her and her two siblings to southern California when Sigala was 7 years old. An honors student in high school, "My No. 1 dream in life was to be the most educated person" possible, she says. But she didn't quite know how to get there.
bestcolleges.com
What Courses Will I Take in a Bachelor’s in Early Childhood Education Program?
Early childhood education courses emphasize child development, classroom leadership, and program planning. Classes strengthen assessment, communication, and leadership skills. You will also gain hands-on experience during an ECE practicum. The courses emphasize career-focused knowledge and skills. With an early childhood education (ECE) degree, you can become a childcare worker, preschool...
icytales.com
Things to consider before embarking on a nursing career
When people are first thinking about what they might like to do as a career, nursing is an extremely popular choice. How many small children have said, “When I grow up, I want to be a nurse?” While some of those children may eventually settle for a job that is less demanding, or more suited to their adult interests and skills, many do indeed go on to a long and fulfilling career in the nursing sector.
Comments / 3