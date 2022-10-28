Latest Anime News: ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’ is coming to an end, ‘Hunter x Hunter’ reminiscence it’s protagonist in new trailer, and ‘Chainsaw Man’ collab produces fun new art

There is no doubt that Netflix’s The Witcher is a winner in every way, whether it is in terms of storyline, performances, props, or special effects. But there is no denying that its MVP from day one has been Henry Cavill. Many have tuned into the show and have ardently followed it solely because the Enola Homes star leads it. But apparently, fans of the show will have to find something else to rally around as Cavill is all set to leave the show.

2 DAYS AGO