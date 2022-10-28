Read full article on original website
What does Russia’s withdrawal from a grain deal with Ukraine mean for global hunger?
Russia’s decision to pull out of an agreement that guaranteed safe passage for ships carrying vital grain exports from Ukraine has sparked “grave concerns” over global food supply at a time when the world is already facing a growing hunger crisis. Global humanitarian organizations, the European Union,...
5 things to know for Oct. 31: Midterms, Brazil, South Korea, Supreme Court, Elon Musk
As trick-or-treaters gear up for their candy-collecting adventures tonight, safety is a top priority for parents and authorities alike. A number of states are imposing extra measures to protect young ones from harm this Halloween — including having law enforcement conduct home checks on offenders who are banned from having contact with children and barring them from decorating their homes, leaving lights on, or answering their doors.
Ukraine soccer body asks FIFA to remove Iran from World Cup
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian soccer federation has urged FIFA to remove Iran from the World Cup next month. Ukraine officials alleged human rights violations in Iran and supplying the Russian military with weapons. The call was made three weeks before Iran is due to face England in the first Group B game in Qatar. The group also includes the United States and Wales. Ukraine did not ask to replace Iran at the tournament. That was the suggestion last week by Ukraine’s top club Shakhtar Donetsk in a similar call to FIFA. FIFA has not commented on the requests.
Senate Democrat wants national security investigation of Saudi Arabia’s role in Elon Musk-Twitter deal
Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy is calling on the federal government to investigate national security concerns raised by Saudi Arabia’s role in Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal helped Musk finance the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) by rolling over his existing $1.9...
Saudi, UAE back OPEC cuts as US envoy warns of ‘uncertainty’
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are defending a decision by OPEC and its allies to cut oil production. The development came on Monday at a conference in the United Arab Emirates — even as an American envoy warned of “economic uncertainty” ahead for the world. The comments at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference show the stark divide between the U.S. and Gulf Arab countries it supports militarily in the wider Middle East. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said about the decision that was met with applause at the conference: “We don’t owe it to anybody but us.”
Violent clashes break out between students and security forces across Iran, rights groups say
Violent clashes broke out between security forces and student protesters at university campuses across Iran on Sunday, according to activist and human rights groups in the country. Students continued to protest in large numbers at some of the country’s main universities despite a warning from the head of the country’s...
New president’s bid to protect the Amazon will face hurdles
In a victory speech Sunday, Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promised to reverse a surge in deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.
Netanyahu eyes extremist political support in comeback attempt
When Benjamin Netanyahu hits the campaign trail, he uses what’s been dubbed the Bibimobile — a converted truck turned into a travelling stage ensconced in bulletproof glass. Elevated like a king above his subjects — who fawn over him as the one and only savior to lead Israel....
US federal agents fired pepper ball projectiles at Venezuelan protesters near El Paso after border patrol agent was injured, officials say
Federal agents shot pepper balls at Venezuelan migrants who were protesting along the Rio Grande River International Boundary near downtown El Paso, Texas, on Monday after an agent was injured, according to US Customs and Border Protection. The agency issued a statement on the incident after an El Paso Times...
Ukraine hit by water, power cuts after Russian missile strikes
Ukraine suffered sweeping blackouts and water supplies were cut to large parts of Kyiv on Monday after another wave of Russian missile strikes on key infrastructure. The Russian army confirmed it had carried out cruise missile strikes and said they had all reached their intended targets.
A spooky forecast for the future of interest rates
When will central banks stop raising interest rates? That’s the multi-trillion dollar question that has Wall Street analysts wearing wrist braces from shaking their Magic 8 Balls so hard. Unfortunately, the answer they’re receiving is “reply hazy, try again.”. What’s happening: Last week, European Central Bank officials...
