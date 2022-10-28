Read full article on original website
RideApart
Dutch Custom Shop LM Creations Recreates Iconic Moto Guzzi V8 Racer
Moto Guzzi’s 1955 V8 500 GP racer is the stuff of legend. While complex and notoriously unreliable, the model’s air-cooled, 499cc V8 cranked out 78 horsepower and 171-mph top speed. After only a few years in competition, the Mandello Del Lario factory retired the fully-faired race rig. Still, the V8 made a lasting impression on motorcyclists and designers alike.
Ram is discontinuing this classic pickup style
Ram will no longer offer a regular cab 1500 pickup with a short bed starting in 2023 as the market shifts to larger, more luxurious full-size trucks.
Henderson Auctions Is Selling This Beautiful Impala Convertible This Weekend
Add this drop top Chevy Impala to your cruiser collection. Starting out as a top of the line trim for Chevy’s ultimate driver’s car of the 1950s, the Impala moniker brought high end options to the Chevy Bel Air line. Plush interiors, a longer wheel-base, and an increased style were among the offerings over the lower priced cars in the Chevy lineup. By the next year, the Impala became its own separate model and the name no longer only represented the top of the line. This move opened the Impala up to more buyers and only made the model more popular. This trend of short generations continued into the 1960s. This stunning 1960 Chevy Impala is available from Henderson Auctions and your collection is incomplete without it.
torquenews.com
Best Car Tires of 2022 Update from Consumer Reports
Here’s the latest update from Consumer Reports on what they found from extensive testing the best performance tires you can buy in 2022 to match your car’s needs for all seasons. Matching Your Tire Driving Needs. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when...
Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles
Choosing the right plug-in hybrid can be a difficult situation as they grow in popularity. Here is the only plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with an electric driving range of over 60 miles. The post Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These Gorgeous Classic Cars Were Hidden In A Barn
Major barn finds of classic car collections are rare, particularly ones that include even more rare cars scattered outside to be reclaimed by nature.
1968 Pontiac Firebird 400 Will Leave You Astonished
Pontiac is one of the most distinctly American brands to ever show its face on the nation’s Automotive Market. Featuring style that no one else had the guts to put out there and some truly incredible performance, the manufacturer quickly established itself as the performance wing of GM. Sure they had their “Grandma car” phase in the early nineteen 60s in late 1950s, but the addition of the GTO to their lineup pretty much quashed any rumors that Pontiac was falling short. Of course, ever since then the pressure was on to always be constantly innovating which was exactly why they came out with the Pontiac Firebird soon after Ford released their Mustang. America is a nation fueled by competition in this car is a perfect example of that.
Ford Makes a Big Announcement
Ford (F) continues its transformation. The automaker is determined to put on its side everything that can allow it to compete point by point with Tesla (TSLA) , identified by CEO Jim Farley as the main rival of the legacy automaker. It is therefore no surprise that the brand with...
electrek.co
It’s not even November but these major electric bike companies already posted huge Black Friday sales
Remember when Black Friday came right after Thanksgiving? Me neither, and it’s apparently a distant memory for the electric bicycle industry too. But the breakdown in calendar awareness at least means big savings for e-bike riders, as many e-bike brands have launched Early Black Friday deals in late October.
Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location
Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
RideApart
Drag Race: BMW M 1000 RR Vs. BMW M5 CS Head-To-Head Battle
What happens when you pit two BMW M-class contenders against each other at the drag strip? If that’s a question that has ever kept you awake at night, don’t worry—the fine folks at Bike World and Carwow have taken it upon themselves to deliver us all some answers. Clearly, results will vary based on who’s piloting each of the vehicles—but for now, we have the usual match of an ex-racer in Bike World’s Chris Northover, and eternal Carwow presenter Mat Watson.
MotorTrend Magazine
Chevy’s 427 Aluminum “Better Mousetrap”
It all began in 1965 ... well, 1961. At that time, Chevrolet called it the Z-11. Some people called it the "Mystery Engine," and later they called it the offshoot that produced the 348 "truck" engine. But now it really doesn't matter, for in keeping with their continuing series of "Z" engines, Chevrolet Division is pulling the wraps off their newest offering: the ZL-1. No, it isn't just a revamped L-88. Yes, it has an all-aluminum block. And no, Chevrolet wouldn't permit us to divulge exact power levels ... but 625 from a single 4-bbl gasoline "consumer" is probably more than you'll see sprouting out of your neighbor's Rider-Mower. (And it's about 160 pounds lighter than its cast iron brother.)
RideApart
What's It Like To Ride 1,000 Miles In Under 24 Hours?
What’s the furthest you’ve ever ridden in a single day on a motorcycle? There are so many different reasons that riders love doing what they do—and the only way to have a wrong answer is if the amount of riding you’re doing isn’t making you happy. That said, if you love to challenge yourself by riding long distances, then chances are excellent that you’ve already familiarized yourself with the Iron Butt Association’s variety of mileage-based challenges.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
RideApart
The 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 250 Storms Into The Philippines
In the Asian market, small displacement adventure bikes are proliferating like crazy. Honda’s CB150X has proven to be a force to be reckoned with, and of course, models like the Kawasaki Versys X300 and KTM 390 Adventure have made their presence felt even in the U.S. and Europe. Indeed, bikes like these prove that you don’t really need big power and displacement to have a good time both on and off road.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
First-Ever Two-Piece Connecting Rod To Debut At SEMA 2022
It's almost time for SEMA 2022, and over the past few weeks, we've been getting sneak peeks at some of the builds that will be displayed there, many of which are totally wild. Sure, SEMA is embracing electric vehicles as much as possible as we enter a new age of mobility, but lovers of internal combustion engines are still coming out in full force with attention-grabbing body kits or totally custom creations like a pickup based on the current G82 BMW M4 Competition. But some are going even further, revolutionizing the combustion engine.
Why does my car battery keep dying?
THE primary reasons that car batteries repeatedly die have been revealed. Every driver should know about this important car maintenance to get the most out of their vehicle. Knowledge is power, and if your car's power is acting up, it's time to brush up on knowledge about how to make your car battery thrive.
RideApart
Rekruv Introduces The C-13.06 Mid-Season Riding Gloves
Not too hot, not too cold, and priced just right. This is what Rekurv hopes to provide motorcyclists looking to get the most bang for their buck when it comes to fall riding gear. Rekurv, a sub-brand under European gear manufacturer and distributor Louis Moto, has always been about affordable prices and subtle yet effective styling. With its newest mid-season gloves, the brand wants to make good on its promises.
