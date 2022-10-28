Read full article on original website
topgear.com
Listen up gamers: BMW is bringing its LMDh car to iRacing
BMW is the first manufacturer to bring its next-gen endurance racer to the sim racing world. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. BMW has announced that its new LMDh car, the descriptively-titled BMW M Hybrid V8, is set to become the first of the new generation of endurance racers that we can all have a go at driving.
topgear.com
Has this tuner fixed the BMW M4’s face?
ADRO (Aerodynamic Development Race Optimization) reckons it is the first company to bring an option to market. Helpfully, it's provided a side-by-side image to aid better comparison. Behold. Apparently the kidneys have been reduced in size by 10 per cent, with the grille mounted lower but the actual aperture wider...
MotorAuthority
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, Ford F-150 Lightning, Audi in F1: The Week In Reverse
The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander began testing, the Ford F-150 Lightning proved quicker than promised, and Audi announced its F1 deal. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander began testing on public roads. Clad in heavy camouflage, it's hard to make out...
Gizmodo
Porsche Put the Exhaust From a $161,000 Sports Car on a $12,000 Soundbar
If you prefer your home theater and audio gear to be invisible and out of sight in a room, you’ll want to move along, because the 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro is for those who want everyone to know they’ve spent $12,000 on a soundbar. It has Porsche written all over it—both literally and figuratively.
China's Evergrande delivers first electric vehicles
BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd (0708.HK) has started deliveries of its Hengchi 5 electric vehicle, with the first 100 customers getting their cars on Saturday, it said on its official Wechat account.
topgear.com
This is it: the brand-new Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar
The 499P is Ferrari’s first entry in top-tier endurance racing since the 1970s. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Ferrari racing cars that share roots with its road cars. Seems like a product of another time,...
topgear.com
Mexico City Grand Prix: Verstappen lands record 14th win of season
Max Verstappen makes history… in the dullest way possible. At least the mariachi cover of the F1 theme tune was catchy. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Max Verstappen turned a dominant, title-winning campaign into a...
topgear.com
Icon’s latest is a Mercedes limo with a supercharged American V8
The 300 SEL ‘Derelict’ isn’t for purists... and that’s what makes it brilliant. Skip 13 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is a thoroughly American Benz. And we love that. It’s not an American...
insideevs.com
Watch Tesla Semi Effortlessly Accelerate From Standstill
The long-awaited Tesla Semi was recently spotted in Silver Springs, not far from the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada. This time, the Semi - with a trailer attached - was seen stopping at a roundabout and then accelerating effortlessly - quickly, smoothly and silently, which looks a bit unrealistic, especially when compared to ordinary diesel trucks.
topgear.com
A £1.5m Bentley Blower vs... a drive-through
Can we master driving Bentley’s continuation Blower in a morning? Can we get fast-food? Stay classy, TG. California's Monterey peninsula has a penchant for the theatrical. Each morning cloaking itself in a thick shawl of sea mist that rolls in off the Pacific, then whipping it off around 9am to reveal a Hollywood set on 17-Mile Drive – immaculate fairways on the Spanish Bay links tumbling down to a rocky coastline teeming with pelicans, seals and pockets of blonde sand. Occupying the higher ground, enormous showboat mansions battle it out for the best view. “Those are all £25m houses up there,” Mike Sayer, head of Bentley’s heritage collection and the world’s most patient driving instructor, points out. That’s a lot of dinero.
topgear.com
Car control with Catie: how to do a J-turn
I first learned a J-turn, or as I know it a ‘reverse flick’, when I began grass autotesting when I was 14. Although it looks spectacular, it’s probably one of the easiest tricks. It needs two main components – speed and commitment. You reverse in a straight line, flick the car, rotate 180°, and keep moving without losing speed. Like any trick requiring a slide, I’d suggest practising in a grass field, where it’s easiest to get the grip to break away and there’s loads of room.
For Sale: 1964 Aston Martin DB5, Some Assembly Required
Collecting CarsThis Aston Martin DB5 has its parts fully restored, including the body, engine, and running gear. All that’s left is for one brave soul to put it all together.
