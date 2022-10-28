ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

Lucy spacecraft snaps stunning image of Earth during flyby

Earlier this month, NASA’s Lucy spacecraft whipped by Earth as it performed a flyby on its way to the Trojan asteroids in the orbit of Jupiter. While it was passing by, it snapped images of both the Earth and the moon as seen from space. NASA recently shared these images with the public.
Phys.org

Hubble captures rare 'light echo' from star explosion

When a star explodes (a supernova), it sends its intense burst of light out in all directions. On rare occasions, in the months and years that follow, rings of light or "light echoes" spread out from the original supernova position. This is what is described in a recent paper in...
CNN

Robert Bartini: The world's most mysterious aircraft designer

His life is such a mystery that even his real name is uncertain, but one thing is clear: Robert Oros di Bartini -- as his name read on his tombstone -- was a genius ahead of his time whose wondrous airplanes and flying boats still impress today.
Thrillist

The Wreckage of a 17th-Century Warship Was Just Uncovered in Sweden

The wreckage of a 17th century warship has been discovered by archaeologists. The Äpplet was sunk in the Stockholm archipelago in 1659, after the 30 Years War. Though it was known that the ship's remains were in the general vicinity, it had not been found by the archaeologists after years of searching, according to CNN. Vrak—the Museum of Wrecks announced the discovery in a press release shared on October 24.

