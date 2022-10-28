Read full article on original website
2,100-year-old burial of Aphrodite 'priestess' discovered in Russia
Archaeologists have unearthed a silver medallion depicting the Greek goddess Aphrodite in a 2,100-year-old grave on the northeastern coast of the Black Sea.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The longest-living animals can survive for centuries and millennia, even pausing the aging process altogether. Here are the longest-living animals in the world.
Antarctic: Scientists unexpectedly discover concealed river system the size of Germany and France combined
The surprising discovery of a 460-kilometer-long river beneath the Antarctic ice sheet may accelerate ice melting as the planet warms, according to a new study published in Nature Geoscience today (Oct .27). While the discovery gives us a new perspective on how a changing Antarctic can affect the planet, it...
Listen to the terrifying rumble of Earth's magnetic field being assaulted by a solar storm
If you're seeking something unsettling from space this October, this audio track provides a disturbing sonic representation of the Earth's magnetic field under attack.
Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript
Archivists have uncovered a long-lost historical relic hidden underneath a Christian manuscript: the earliest known map of the stars, according to the Museum of the Bible.
Bronze Age gold belt with 'cosmological' designs unearthed in Czech beet field
A beet farmer discovered an ornate Bronze Age gold belt on his land in the Czech Republic.
Digital Trends
Lucy spacecraft snaps stunning image of Earth during flyby
Earlier this month, NASA’s Lucy spacecraft whipped by Earth as it performed a flyby on its way to the Trojan asteroids in the orbit of Jupiter. While it was passing by, it snapped images of both the Earth and the moon as seen from space. NASA recently shared these images with the public.
Phys.org
Hubble captures rare 'light echo' from star explosion
When a star explodes (a supernova), it sends its intense burst of light out in all directions. On rare occasions, in the months and years that follow, rings of light or "light echoes" spread out from the original supernova position. This is what is described in a recent paper in...
A space rock slammed into Mars on Christmas Eve. It revealed a hidden surprise
This week, see what a space rock uncovered when it slammed into Mars, learn why Antarctica's emperor penguins need protecting, explore a long-lost shipwreck, meet a nose-picking primate, and more.
Robert Bartini: The world's most mysterious aircraft designer
His life is such a mystery that even his real name is uncertain, but one thing is clear: Robert Oros di Bartini -- as his name read on his tombstone -- was a genius ahead of his time whose wondrous airplanes and flying boats still impress today.
Researchers have solved the mystery of Namibia's fairy circles
Identified in Namibia, fairy circles are circular regions of land devoid of vegetation that range in diameter from 7 to 49 feet (2 to 15 meters) and are frequently surrounded by a ring of promoted grass growth. Until recently, these fairy circles were seen as a mystery. In 2020, in...
Thrillist
The Wreckage of a 17th-Century Warship Was Just Uncovered in Sweden
The wreckage of a 17th century warship has been discovered by archaeologists. The Äpplet was sunk in the Stockholm archipelago in 1659, after the 30 Years War. Though it was known that the ship's remains were in the general vicinity, it had not been found by the archaeologists after years of searching, according to CNN. Vrak—the Museum of Wrecks announced the discovery in a press release shared on October 24.
