Gizmodo
Porsche Put the Exhaust From a $161,000 Sports Car on a $12,000 Soundbar
If you prefer your home theater and audio gear to be invisible and out of sight in a room, you’ll want to move along, because the 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro is for those who want everyone to know they’ve spent $12,000 on a soundbar. It has Porsche written all over it—both literally and figuratively.
Ars Technica
The 499P: Meet Ferrari’s beautiful new Le Mans hybrid prototype
IMOLA, ITALY—After a break of 50 years, Ferrari is returning to top-level endurance racing with a new hybrid prototype race car. It's called the 499P, and in 2023 Ferrari will campaign a pair of cars in the World Endurance Championship, a series with the 24 Hours of Le Mans as its crown jewel.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
topgear.com
This is it: the brand-new Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar
The 499P is Ferrari’s first entry in top-tier endurance racing since the 1970s. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Ferrari racing cars that share roots with its road cars. Seems like a product of another time,...
MotorAuthority
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, Ford F-150 Lightning, Audi in F1: The Week In Reverse
The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander began testing, the Ford F-150 Lightning proved quicker than promised, and Audi announced its F1 deal. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander began testing on public roads. Clad in heavy camouflage, it's hard to make out...
GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet
General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles
Choosing the right plug-in hybrid can be a difficult situation as they grow in popularity. Here is the only plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with an electric driving range of over 60 miles. The post Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Multiple automotive greats up for grabs in package sale
Some people painstakingly assemble car collections over decades, but RM Sotheby's is offering the opportunity to do it in one fell swoop with a group of 18 cars offered as one lot in a London auction that's scheduled for Nov. 5. Dubbed The Gran Turismo Collection by the auction house,...
Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla
Toyota (TM) seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla (TSLA) , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.
topgear.com
Icon’s latest is a Mercedes limo with a supercharged American V8
The 300 SEL ‘Derelict’ isn’t for purists... and that’s what makes it brilliant. Skip 13 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is a thoroughly American Benz. And we love that. It’s not an American...
topgear.com
A £1.5m Bentley Blower vs... a drive-through
Can we master driving Bentley’s continuation Blower in a morning? Can we get fast-food? Stay classy, TG. California's Monterey peninsula has a penchant for the theatrical. Each morning cloaking itself in a thick shawl of sea mist that rolls in off the Pacific, then whipping it off around 9am to reveal a Hollywood set on 17-Mile Drive – immaculate fairways on the Spanish Bay links tumbling down to a rocky coastline teeming with pelicans, seals and pockets of blonde sand. Occupying the higher ground, enormous showboat mansions battle it out for the best view. “Those are all £25m houses up there,” Mike Sayer, head of Bentley’s heritage collection and the world’s most patient driving instructor, points out. That’s a lot of dinero.
MotorTrend Magazine
Chevy’s 427 Aluminum “Better Mousetrap”
It all began in 1965 ... well, 1961. At that time, Chevrolet called it the Z-11. Some people called it the "Mystery Engine," and later they called it the offshoot that produced the 348 "truck" engine. But now it really doesn't matter, for in keeping with their continuing series of "Z" engines, Chevrolet Division is pulling the wraps off their newest offering: the ZL-1. No, it isn't just a revamped L-88. Yes, it has an all-aluminum block. And no, Chevrolet wouldn't permit us to divulge exact power levels ... but 625 from a single 4-bbl gasoline "consumer" is probably more than you'll see sprouting out of your neighbor's Rider-Mower. (And it's about 160 pounds lighter than its cast iron brother.)
insideevs.com
Watch Tesla Semi Effortlessly Accelerate From Standstill
The long-awaited Tesla Semi was recently spotted in Silver Springs, not far from the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada. This time, the Semi - with a trailer attached - was seen stopping at a roundabout and then accelerating effortlessly - quickly, smoothly and silently, which looks a bit unrealistic, especially when compared to ordinary diesel trucks.
Engadget
Mopar shows off its electrified Jeep 'CJ Surge' concept at SEMA 2022
As the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show kicks off Monday in Las Vegas, Mopar — Stellantis' OEM accessory division — unveiled a trio of intriguing concept vehicles, led by an electrified Jeep CJ. Even more exciting, the battery electric technology behind it could portend a restomod revival of classic American muscle cars.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Brings the V-8 Fury
The day began with weather to scare Gordon Lightfoot, when the gales of November came early at Michigan's Silver Lake Dunes. Eventually, the rain abated, but the towering dunes were so thoroughly soaked that there was almost too much traction. Not too much for the guy in the rental Buick Encore, we guess, but enough to make even the steepest of dunes but a minor inconvenience to the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. When you've got 700 horsepower and 37-inch beadlocked tires, wet sand may as well be a foot-thick lane of interstate slab.
topgear.com
Car control with Catie: how to do a J-turn
I first learned a J-turn, or as I know it a ‘reverse flick’, when I began grass autotesting when I was 14. Although it looks spectacular, it’s probably one of the easiest tricks. It needs two main components – speed and commitment. You reverse in a straight line, flick the car, rotate 180°, and keep moving without losing speed. Like any trick requiring a slide, I’d suggest practising in a grass field, where it’s easiest to get the grip to break away and there’s loads of room.
teslarati.com
Tesla offering Autopilot Camera Upgrades to owners with FSD capability
Tesla is offering Autopilot camera upgrades to owners who have Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability and early production cameras. The offer comes right before Tesla’s wide release of FSD. According to an email shared with Teslarati, Tesla is offering complimentary Autopilot Camera upgrades. To avail of the offer, Tesla owners...
torquenews.com
Tesla Improved Charging Times In Latest Update
Tesla's latest wireless upgrade makes its cars to charge faster: the OTA software improvement is already being rolled out to the first customers in North America. Range anxiety has a quick fix: improved charging times. The deployment of new charging points is only part of the equation, since it is also necessary to improve and optimize the charging processes themselves so that the waiting time is significantly reduced. Tesla actually does not have many problems in this regard, but the company constantly improves its processes and its controls so that its electric cars continue to be a global reference as regarding charging speed. The latest OTA software update basically improves the process in superchargers, but also presents new features in other fields.
