With a history dating back to 1969 when the original Nissan Fairlady Z went on sale in Japan, the Z is one of the most tuned cars in the world. Movies like "Fast and Furious" made it so that people's imagination went crazy, and the Z, no matter what generation, has long inspired owners and fans to go overboard with modifications. But while some do a good job, you can also find tuned Z cars out there that do not exactly look like cars anymore. In an attempt to help these people, NISMO is preparing a series of performance-oriented accessory parts for the new generation Nissan, and they will be fully revealed during the 2022 SEMA Show.

3 DAYS AGO