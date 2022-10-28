Read full article on original website
Related
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric: A pleasant surprise
Despite being one of the oldest names in the business (founded 1898), Renault has become something of a pioneer in the battery-electric vehicle game. With models such as the small Zoe, the dinky Twizy, the family-sized Fluence and a comprehensive range of vans, the company has done more than most to advance the cause of green motoring. It hasn’t got everything right – the early approach of selling the car but leasing the batteries put people off – but it deserves its place in the future of motoring. Bravo.Now we have a familiar Renault name revolutionised for the future. You...
A look at suspension bridge that collapsed in India
The 143-year-old cable suspension bridge that collapsed Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat in one of the country's worst disasters in years was built using the latest technology available in Europe at the time
electrek.co
Automaker behind internal combustion engine start says buyers will switch to luxury EVs, good for business
Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker known for pioneering the internal combustion engine, says electric vehicles will be the dominant car on the road, particularly luxury EVs. The automaker’s CEO says he sees the switch to luxury EVs happening step-by-step within this decade. It was New Year’s Eve, 1879, when the...
Top Speed
Here's Proof the Nissan Z Is A True Enthusiast Car
With a history dating back to 1969 when the original Nissan Fairlady Z went on sale in Japan, the Z is one of the most tuned cars in the world. Movies like "Fast and Furious" made it so that people's imagination went crazy, and the Z, no matter what generation, has long inspired owners and fans to go overboard with modifications. But while some do a good job, you can also find tuned Z cars out there that do not exactly look like cars anymore. In an attempt to help these people, NISMO is preparing a series of performance-oriented accessory parts for the new generation Nissan, and they will be fully revealed during the 2022 SEMA Show.
Britain faces £100m loss over drilling at biggest new oil field, says research
Norwegian firm wants to develop Rosebank field in North Sea but Sunak’s tax break for fossil fuel producers could cost UK dear
I drove Mercedes-Benz's $141,000 Tesla rival and experienced the electric, screen-filled future of luxury cars
The new EQS is Mercedes-Benz's first shot at taking on Tesla in the US. The electric luxury sedan boasts up to 350 miles of range, a striking collection of screens, and an interior full of high-end materials. The well-optioned EQS 580 model that Mercedes lent me cost around $141,000. Tesla...
insideevs.com
Tesla's Reported Battery Issues In Germany Accelerate Move To Texas
A new report published by German media outlet Handelsblatt further substantiates earlier claims that Tesla is putting some plans on hold at its new factory in Berlin and shifting those plans to its other new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The plans were specific to upcoming battery production, and now it seems we may have a better idea of what Tesla appears to be planning.
TEASED: 2023 Honda Accord Coming With Honda's Largest Ever Infotainment Screen
The current tenth-generation Honda Accord has only been around since 2018, but already the Japanese brand is working on a replacement for one of the best-selling sedans available in the USA. Even now, near the end of its lifecycle, it remains one of the best all-rounders. But you don't get...
tiremeetsroad.com
Nissan dealership manager in Carrollton Georgia proudly boasts he’s sold a 2023 Nissan Z Proto for $129,999 that’s with a $60,000 markup
The dealership manager went on to Facebook to thank all the commenters, both positive and negative. “The New Nissan Z” group member Dustin Mckeehan shared a window sticker on a 2023 Nissan Z Proto Spec displayed at Scott Evans Nissan in Carroll, GA to group members highlighting how much market adjustment they tacked on, an eye-watering $60,000. After a handful of other non-essential add-ons, the total for this 2023 Nissan Proto Z was $129,999.00.
techunwrapped.com
Renault Mobilize Duo: release date, price, options… All the info on the new electric car
Renault Mobilize recently unveiled its new Duo, which will replace the Twizy. This new electric car has the particularity of being able to be driven from the age of 14, and offering excellent autonomy. Electric cars are increasingly popular as the oil crisis continues to escalate. But the market was...
insideevs.com
BMW M5 Spied Preparing To Become PHEV Performance Sedan
The next-gen BMW M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This fresh batch of spy shots catches one testing in Munich. This M5 wears a full-body camouflage wrap but has the production-ready lights at the front. The concealment thoroughly covers the nose, but a portion of the wide grille is visible. A panel is riveted to the center of the hood. It's not clear what the company might be hiding there.
Autoblog
Stellantis and GAC's Jeep joint venture to file for bankruptcy in China
The joint venture that makes Jeeps in China will file for bankruptcy, partners Stellantis and Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) said on Monday, after a long decline for the oldest foreign auto brand in the world's largest car market. The move comes after Stellantis' surprise decision in July to end the...
topgear.com
Mexico City Grand Prix: Verstappen lands record 14th win of season
Max Verstappen makes history… in the dullest way possible. At least the mariachi cover of the F1 theme tune was catchy. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Max Verstappen turned a dominant, title-winning campaign into a...
getnews.info
The Rise of the New Age Entrepreneurial Teen Influencer
Successful teen entrepreneur, Appalla Saikiran, Founder and CEO of SCOPE, is paving the way as a teen entrepreneurial influencer. He seeks to revolutionize the startup industry by building a platform for connecting budding entrepreneurs with knowledgeable mentors, investors, and industry experts. SCOPE Founder and CEO Appalla Saikiran is an example...
msn.com
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
Nissan Frontier V8 Off-Road Nismo Concept Is the Stuff of Desert-Running Dreams
NissanFor this year's SEMA show, the Nissan Nismo Off Road Frontier V8 concept is here to stoke our Baja-running imaginations.
Freethink
Russia tries to impose switch to Linux from Windows
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and US and EU sanctions, western companies began a steady withdrawal from Russian markets. Microsoft was no exception, and in June, the company blocked Russian users from downloading the latest versions of Windows – impacting the roughly 95% of computers and laptops that currently run on Windows.
U.S. Injuries Cloud Final Stretch Before World Cup Squad Is Revealed
Weston McKennie is the latest USMNT player to get hurt with Qatar 2022 fast approaching, underscoring how fragile the roster construction process can be.
This Nissan Leaf-Powered 1987 Nissan Sunny Truck Is an EV Swap Done Right
NissanThis Nissan Sunny celebrates the best of the Minitruck era while adding a modern tuner twist, built for the 2022 SEMA show.
topgear.com
This is it: the brand-new Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar
The 499P is Ferrari’s first entry in top-tier endurance racing since the 1970s. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Ferrari racing cars that share roots with its road cars. Seems like a product of another time,...
Comments / 0