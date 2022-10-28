SoftBank launched sales of the '1NCE IoT Flat Rate,' a low-bandwidth IoT connectivity service from global IoT provider 1NCE GmbH (1NCE), for enterprise customers in Japan. 1NCE, which specializes in providing IoT connectivity for sensors and actuators used in many different industries, currently offers its services in more than 140 countries and regions. Against the backdrop of IoT market growth, 1NCE has rapidly expanded by meeting customer needs for low-bandwidth IoT connectivity at highly affordable prices. The company has built a global customer base of more than 10,000 companies, mainly in Europe and the United States. After an investment from the SoftBank Group, SoftBank took an equity stake in 1NCE in April 2022 and signed an agreement to market 1NCE's services exclusively in 19 Asia-Pacific markets, including Japan.

1 DAY AGO