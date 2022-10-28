Read full article on original website
Digitata Completes Integration of Totogi Charging-as-a-Service to Deliver Dynamic Pricing to Telcos
Totogi, the leading provider of public cloud-based telco software, announced it has successfully completed the integration of the Totogi Charging-as-a-Service with Digitata, a software company focused on providing Industry 4.0 solutions to the telecommunications industry. The result is an end-to-end software solution which allows Digitata to create dynamic, personalized offers...
[White paper] Private 5G Networks and Testing
As 5G continues to gain adoption, there’s a growth of private 5G enterprise use cases as well as spectrum allocation to the enterprises. This white paper discusses:. The industry verticals investing in the private 5G networks. How regional regulations are enabling the adoption of the private 5G networks. Who...
Helium Deploy Invests $9.5 million into Baicells to Support Helium 5G Network Buildout
Baicells, a leading provider of turnkey LTE and 5G solutions for operators, enterprises, and communities, and Helium Deploy, a provider of Helium 5G Solution bundles, have announced a partnership to bring the Helium Network opportunity to the international community. The partnership will see Helium Deploy invest $9.5 million in Baicells Nova430H DeWi radios, to meet global demand.
Baicells Signs Partnership with Tessco
Baicells Technologies, a leading global 4G LTE and 5G cellular solutions provider for operators, enterprises, and industry, has signed a partnership with Tessco, a value-added supplier of wireless broadband infrastructure products. The partnership marks Tessco as a Baicells Authorized Distributing partner and enables the company to carry Baicells wireless network...
Huawei Showcased Cutting-Edge Optical Transport Network Solutions at UBBF 2022
The 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2022) was held in Bangkok, Thailand from October 24 to 28, 2022. Huawei showcased multiple cutting-edge technologies of optical transport networks, demonstrating innovative service ideas and technical practices for global carriers. As global digital services develop, optical private line services are widely used in various...
Proximus Plans to Rollout Fiber to 70,000 Homes & Businesses in Leuven
Proximus recently updated on the rollout of its open fiber network in the district of Leuven. In addition to a status on the city of Leuven and the neighboring municipalities of Herent and Kortenberg, explanations were given on the works in the cities of Aarschot, Diest and Tienen. By the end of 2024, Proximus will provide over 70,000 homes and businesses in the Leuven district with a fiber connection.
Claro Brasil to Extend 4G/5G-Ready Services with SES’s MEO Satellite Communications
With unprecedented demand for high-powered mobile connectivity in the most isolated communities of the Amazon, SES announced it has signed a multiyear capacity renewal with Claro Brasil, through Embratel, its corporate solutions division, to enable the delivery of enhanced 4G/5G-ready services via its O3b mPOWER network, SES’s next-gen medium earth orbit (MEO) communications system, in at least eight of 23 cities the telco serves via SES’s multi-orbit satellite network across the region.
Asterion, Marguerite to Consolidate Retelit’s & Irideos’s Positions in the Italian Telecom Sector
Marguerite, the pan-European infrastructure investor, and Asterion Industrial Partners, an independent investment management firm focused on European infrastructure in the mid-market, have announced their agreement on the acquisition of Marguerite’s 19.6% stake in Irideos and the concurrent re-investment of the proceeds in Marbles, the holding company that will own 100% of Retelit and 98% of Irideos.
Kinetic by Windstream Use Nokia's Application Containers in Broadband Devices
Nokia has announced Kinetic by Windstream is the first communications service provider (CSP) to use its application in containers solution. The Arkansas-based operator, which provides high speed broadband services across 18 states,is deploying the new container framework on its Nokia Beacon 6 broadband devices, available to 300,000 customers. Application containers enable the simple introduction ofnewservices remotely from the network.
BICS Partners with SIM-based Mobile Device Application Technology Firm, Able Device
International connectivity and global IoT enabler BICS has partnered with Able Device, a pioneer in SIM-based mobile device application technology. The partnership will add SIMbae™, Able Device’s software agent for SIM and eSIMs, to BICS’ ecosystem of IoT services to make it easier for devices to switch between private and public networks on a global scale.
Ethio Telecom Launches its Cloud Computing Service, 'Telecloud'
As a leading digital solutions provider and its three years LEAD growth strategy, Ethio Telecom has launched its business empowering Cloud Computing Service, telecloud. Cloud Computing Service is a digital solution that allows institutions seeking an efficient off-site data back-up solution and individuals who need larger storage spaces to store, compile and access various services in secure data centers built by digital solution providers without the need to build their own data center or acquire additional infrastructure.
Andreas Laukenmann Becomes New Chief Consumer Officer at O2 Telefónica
The Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland has appointed telecommunications expert Andreas Laukenmann as the future Chief Consumer Officer (CCO) and member of the Management Board of Telefónica Deutschland. Laukenmann will thus assume responsibility for the O2 brand and all other own brands at Germany's mobile provider with the...
Huawei Unveils 'StellarCue' User Experience Model of its Premium Broadband Solution
The 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF) is being held in Bangkok with the theme “Stride to Ultra-Broadband 5.5G”. The forum is witnessing the global release of StellarCue, the user experience model of Huawei's Premium Broadband solution. This model analyzes user experience in minutes, supporting carriers’ experience-oriented HBB operations in three scenarios.
Vodafone, DOCOMO to Bring Benefits of Open RAN to Wider Operator & Vendor Community
Vodafone and NTT DOCOMO agreed to cooperate to bring the benefits of open radio access networks (Open RAN) to a wider operator and vendor community. In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today, Vodafone and DOCOMO agreed to cooperate towards harmonizing mobile operator system integration and test processes including testing criteria and experiences to create common test scripts, a series of software instructions needed to conduct a test. This uniform approach to testing will mean that vendors can avoid repetition when dealing with multiple operators, saving them time, capital outlays, and resources, also making sure the industry delivers, no matter the region, secure by design, high quality products as defined by the industry bodies - 3GPP and the ORAN Alliance. The cooperation will be performed by exchanging the respective expertise and technologies between the parties.
Infobip Creates AI-powered Whatsapp Chatbot for Uber in India
Infobip, a global cloud communication platform and leader in omnichannel engagement, has developed an AI-powered chatbot for Uber. A global first initiative, the chatbot enables customers to order rides via WhatsApp, creating a seamless booking experience. The chatbot has been built and deployed on the WhatsApp for Business platform using...
CDNetworks Boosts Investment in APAC Market
In an effort to optimize its service performance in the Asia Pacific region, CDNetworks, a global leader in content delivery networks (CDN), edge computing, and cloud security, has ramped up its resource investment and expanded its Points of Presence (POPs), as part of the company's 2022 strategy to improve its service stability, speed and security for customers in major Asia Pacific markets, including Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Myanmar.
TIP Collaborate with Intel & Analog Devices to Enable Metaverse with O-RAN mMIMO Solutions
Cellular networks require more capacity and intelligence to support the metaverse and enhanced reality applications for both consumers and businesses. Massive MIMO (mMIMO) can deliver more capacity and thanks to beamforming capabilities, concentrate bandwidth to devices, providing the capability to deliver metaverse experiences from a single 5G radio. However, there are currently no mMIMO whitebox solutions available with extensive end-to-end capabilities to satiate this demand.
