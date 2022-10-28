Vodafone and NTT DOCOMO agreed to cooperate to bring the benefits of open radio access networks (Open RAN) to a wider operator and vendor community. In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today, Vodafone and DOCOMO agreed to cooperate towards harmonizing mobile operator system integration and test processes including testing criteria and experiences to create common test scripts, a series of software instructions needed to conduct a test. This uniform approach to testing will mean that vendors can avoid repetition when dealing with multiple operators, saving them time, capital outlays, and resources, also making sure the industry delivers, no matter the region, secure by design, high quality products as defined by the industry bodies - 3GPP and the ORAN Alliance. The cooperation will be performed by exchanging the respective expertise and technologies between the parties.

1 DAY AGO