Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Coming With C63's 671-HP Hybrid Four-Pot
The current generation of the Mercedes-AMG GT, with its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, has officially been killed off, but its replacement is on the way with hybrid power. Yes, there will still be a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 version, but the rumor is that a hybrid S E Performance version will come with as much as 843 horsepower. While Mercedes is embracing electrification in its new high-performance AMGs, the German automaker will keep the V8 alive for as long as possible. We've spotted this range-topping 63 model out testing on a few occasions, but we haven't yet seen the "entry-level" 53 model - until now.
topgear.com
Has this tuner fixed the BMW M4’s face?
ADRO (Aerodynamic Development Race Optimization) reckons it is the first company to bring an option to market. Helpfully, it's provided a side-by-side image to aid better comparison. Behold. Apparently the kidneys have been reduced in size by 10 per cent, with the grille mounted lower but the actual aperture wider...
MotorAuthority
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, Ford F-150 Lightning, Audi in F1: The Week In Reverse
The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander began testing, the Ford F-150 Lightning proved quicker than promised, and Audi announced its F1 deal. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander began testing on public roads. Clad in heavy camouflage, it's hard to make out...
Autoblog
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
topgear.com
Hyundai Ioniq 6 review
Efficiency and range, smooth, capable driving characteristics, rear legroom, fit and finish Exterior design not as successful as Ioniq 5, optional digital door mirrors, miniscule ‘frunk’. Two things mainly: a rival to the Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2 and BMW i4, but more importantly a car with a clear...
dcnewsnow.com
What’s New for 2023: Infiniti
Nissan’s luxury brand finds itself in the midst of a mid-life question: What is Infiniti going to be moving forward? Right now, it offers no electric cars, no plug-in hybrid, no hybrid, no electrification of any kind, at least until 2025. Its sedan lineup will be pared down again, with the Q60 coupe being discontinued at the end of the year. What will remain is one sedan and four crossover SUVs.
MotorTrend Magazine
Chevy’s 427 Aluminum “Better Mousetrap”
It all began in 1965 ... well, 1961. At that time, Chevrolet called it the Z-11. Some people called it the "Mystery Engine," and later they called it the offshoot that produced the 348 "truck" engine. But now it really doesn't matter, for in keeping with their continuing series of "Z" engines, Chevrolet Division is pulling the wraps off their newest offering: the ZL-1. No, it isn't just a revamped L-88. Yes, it has an all-aluminum block. And no, Chevrolet wouldn't permit us to divulge exact power levels ... but 625 from a single 4-bbl gasoline "consumer" is probably more than you'll see sprouting out of your neighbor's Rider-Mower. (And it's about 160 pounds lighter than its cast iron brother.)
topgear.com
A £1.5m Bentley Blower vs... a drive-through
Can we master driving Bentley’s continuation Blower in a morning? Can we get fast-food? Stay classy, TG. California's Monterey peninsula has a penchant for the theatrical. Each morning cloaking itself in a thick shawl of sea mist that rolls in off the Pacific, then whipping it off around 9am to reveal a Hollywood set on 17-Mile Drive – immaculate fairways on the Spanish Bay links tumbling down to a rocky coastline teeming with pelicans, seals and pockets of blonde sand. Occupying the higher ground, enormous showboat mansions battle it out for the best view. “Those are all £25m houses up there,” Mike Sayer, head of Bentley’s heritage collection and the world’s most patient driving instructor, points out. That’s a lot of dinero.
Road & Track
The New Ford Super Duty Has 500 HP and 1200 Lb-Ft of Torque
In the world of American full-size pickups, more is always better. As such, Ford introduced a new "high-output" version of its 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8 for the 2023 Super Duty, which thanks in part to a larger turbocharger, generates 500 horsepower and 1200 lb-ft of torque. Seems like a lot. Ford...
topgear.com
Car control with Catie: how to do a J-turn
I first learned a J-turn, or as I know it a ‘reverse flick’, when I began grass autotesting when I was 14. Although it looks spectacular, it’s probably one of the easiest tricks. It needs two main components – speed and commitment. You reverse in a straight line, flick the car, rotate 180°, and keep moving without losing speed. Like any trick requiring a slide, I’d suggest practising in a grass field, where it’s easiest to get the grip to break away and there’s loads of room.
Guy Installs Generator On His Tesla
While GM, BMW, and some other automakers have sold electric cars with range extenders, Tesla has never offered a dirty ICE engine for that purpose. Well, some guy with a YouTube channel decided to take matters into his own hands, installing a gas generator on his Model 3. Instead of towing it with a trailer, this genius took out the rear window and plopped the generator there, which we’re sure cops are just going to love.
Why does my car battery keep dying?
THE primary reasons that car batteries repeatedly die have been revealed. Every driver should know about this important car maintenance to get the most out of their vehicle. Knowledge is power, and if your car's power is acting up, it's time to brush up on knowledge about how to make your car battery thrive.
Road & Track
First-Ever Two-Piece Connecting Rod Is Intriguing Piece of Tech
The internal combustion engine has been around for a long time. Just when it seems like every part that could be optimized or improved upon has been already, something new comes out. This latest innovation, brought to us courtesy of Transcend Energy Group, could improve internal-combustion with a new, first-of-its-kind two-piece connecting rod.
Autoweek.com
On Track, Revolution A-One Is a $193,000 Endorphin Dispenser
The Revolution A-One is the latest giant slayer from esteemed British engineer Phil Abbott, with final assembly in Peterborough, UK. The car gets a German-built carbon-fiber monocoque, born of an efficient resin-transfer molding process (a la McLaren), that earns full FIA safety approval. “As long as your inputs are correct,...
Road & Track
I Bet You've Never Seen a 1966 Dodge Charger RV
Motorhomes and RVs don’t necessarily spring to mind as preferred vehicles for performance enthusiasts. While the rolling domiciles provide families with unrivaled access to the great outdoors, they aren't usually considered to be the high mark of automotive style. This 1966 Dodge Charger-turned-RV is an exception. Credit for the...
fordauthority.com
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Excursion Conversion Up For Auction
The Ford Excursion was discontinued in 2005, but some creative owners have given the full-size SUV new life in the form of Super Duty conversions. These conversions take parts from the long-dead Excursion, turning the pickups into custom three-row SUVs. One of these unique machines has recently been placed up for auction on Cars And Bids, a 2014 Ford F-250 converted into a modern version of an Excursion.
