XL Axiata, Huawei Partner to Jointly Develop '5G City'
During The 13th Global Mobile Broadband Forum, XL Axiata and Huawei announced that they have signed a collaboration agreement (MoU) to develop "5G City", with the aim to realize a smart city through 5G networks, predict the evolution of technology, operate network intelligently, and improve user experience. The collaboration between...
SoftBank Launches Low-bandwidth IoT Connectivity Service in Japan
SoftBank launched sales of the '1NCE IoT Flat Rate,' a low-bandwidth IoT connectivity service from global IoT provider 1NCE GmbH (1NCE), for enterprise customers in Japan. 1NCE, which specializes in providing IoT connectivity for sensors and actuators used in many different industries, currently offers its services in more than 140 countries and regions. Against the backdrop of IoT market growth, 1NCE has rapidly expanded by meeting customer needs for low-bandwidth IoT connectivity at highly affordable prices. The company has built a global customer base of more than 10,000 companies, mainly in Europe and the United States. After an investment from the SoftBank Group, SoftBank took an equity stake in 1NCE in April 2022 and signed an agreement to market 1NCE's services exclusively in 19 Asia-Pacific markets, including Japan.
EE Deploys Ericsson’s Ultra-lightweight Radio Technology to Deliver Improved 5G Energy Efficiency
EE, part of the BT Group, is deploying Ericsson’s latest ultra-lightweight radio technology to deliver improved 5G energy efficiency and network performance across the UK’s leading mobile network. Massive MIMO (Maximum Input Maximum Output) technology delivers 5G over more antennas from a single site, improving capacity and coverage....
Andreas Laukenmann Becomes New Chief Consumer Officer at O2 Telefónica
The Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland has appointed telecommunications expert Andreas Laukenmann as the future Chief Consumer Officer (CCO) and member of the Management Board of Telefónica Deutschland. Laukenmann will thus assume responsibility for the O2 brand and all other own brands at Germany's mobile provider with the...
Asterion, Marguerite to Consolidate Retelit’s & Irideos’s Positions in the Italian Telecom Sector
Marguerite, the pan-European infrastructure investor, and Asterion Industrial Partners, an independent investment management firm focused on European infrastructure in the mid-market, have announced their agreement on the acquisition of Marguerite’s 19.6% stake in Irideos and the concurrent re-investment of the proceeds in Marbles, the holding company that will own 100% of Retelit and 98% of Irideos.
SASE Startup Versa Networks Secures $120M Financing in Pre-IPO Round
Versa Networks, the recognized leader of single-vendor Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platforms, announced it has secured additional financing of $120M. The pre-IPO round was led by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) also participated in the funding. This new round of funding will enable Versa to expand go-to-market strategies and accelerate on its industry-leading SASE innovations to further cement its leadership position in the SASE market, while setting Versa on its planned IPO path.
CDNetworks Boosts Investment in APAC Market
In an effort to optimize its service performance in the Asia Pacific region, CDNetworks, a global leader in content delivery networks (CDN), edge computing, and cloud security, has ramped up its resource investment and expanded its Points of Presence (POPs), as part of the company's 2022 strategy to improve its service stability, speed and security for customers in major Asia Pacific markets, including Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Myanmar.
TIP Collaborate with Intel & Analog Devices to Enable Metaverse with O-RAN mMIMO Solutions
Cellular networks require more capacity and intelligence to support the metaverse and enhanced reality applications for both consumers and businesses. Massive MIMO (mMIMO) can deliver more capacity and thanks to beamforming capabilities, concentrate bandwidth to devices, providing the capability to deliver metaverse experiences from a single 5G radio. However, there are currently no mMIMO whitebox solutions available with extensive end-to-end capabilities to satiate this demand.
