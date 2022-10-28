ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
inForney.com

Comments / 0

Related
inForney.com

Unpacking Clues in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Credits Sequence

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 1, “Ciao.”]. The White Lotus is back and introducing viewers to a new set of privileged resort guests, staff, and even some local Sicilians in the Italy-based story. Helping set the tone for the season...
inForney.com

Who’s Most Likely to Die on ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2? A Ranking

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 1, “Ciao.”]. The White Lotus is back and the body count is already huge as the opening moments of the Season 2 premiere episode, “Ciao,” teased multiple fatalities. A far cry from Season 1’s sole death of hotelier Armond (Murray Bartlett), we can’t help but already begin theorizing who is among the unlucky crop of guests at the center of Season 2’s mystery.
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
inForney.com

‘Feud: Capote’s Women’ Adds Treat Williams to Star-Studded Cast

The Season 2 cast of Ryan Murphy‘s Feud on FX continues to grow as Treat Williams joins the Capote’s Women ensemble in the pivotal role of former CBS executive Bill Paley. The new season is an adaptation of Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era.
inForney.com

Shonda Rhimes was told 'nobody would watch' Grey's Anatomy

Shonda Rhimes was warned that "nobody was gonna watch" 'Grey's Anatomy' before the show first aired. The medical drama has been a huge hit with TV viewers since the show premiered in 2005 - but Shonda was initially met with scepticism by people within the industry who doubted that it could become a success.
inForney.com

Jennifer Coolidge was once 'locked up' by border control

Jennifer Coolidge was once "locked up" by border control. The 61-year-old actress was travelling from the US to London when she had issues with her passport and found herself detained by customs in the airport only to be offered a choice of noodles or crisps after waiting for several hours.
HAWAII STATE
inForney.com

Liam Payne ‘mad about US party girl Kate Cassidy’

Liam Payne is reportedly “mad about” a blonde with whom he spent Halloween weekend. The ex-One Direction singer, 29, was seen dressed in a Tommy Lee costume alongside 23-year-old American “party girl” Kate Cassidy, who was named by The Sun Online on Sunday night (30.10.22) after they were photographed hand-in-hand.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy