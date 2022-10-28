ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
inForney.com

Even as drought forces water cutbacks, climate gets short shrift in midterm election

LAKE MEAD, Nev. — The streaks of white on the rock ringing the nation’s largest reservoir show how far its water levels have dropped since it was last full. Lake Mead and nearby Lake Powell, which send water to 40 million people in the Southwest, are at their lowest levels since they were filled in the 1930s as part of the Hoover Dam’s construction on the Colorado River.
NEVADA STATE
inForney.com

A decade after Hurricane Sandy, fight to reform disaster relief continues

After Hurricane Sandy flooded Robert Lukasiewicz’s home a block from the bay in Atlantic City, the problems piled up. Contractors pocketed his money but never finished their work. He couldn’t afford flood insurance, making him ineligible for some relief funds. Caring for terminally ill relatives kept him from rebuilding for several years. Then the pandemic created labor and material shortages that sent construction costs skyrocketing.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
inForney.com

New poll: Hispanics in Florida back DeSantis over Crist

(The Center Square) – Hispanics in Florida are backing Gov. Ron DeSantis over his Democratic challenger and former Republican governor Charlie Crist, according to a new Telemundo/LX News poll. Among 625 registered Hispanic voters surveyed, 51% said they were likely to vote for DeSantis, 44% for Crist. The majority,...
FLORIDA STATE
inForney.com

Terrell EDC President Ray Dunlap named 2023 Chair of the Board of Directors for Texas Economic Development Council

TERRELL, Texas — The Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC), at its Board Meeting on October 21, 2022, recognized Ray Dunlap as the 2023 Chair of the Board of Directors. Mr. Dunlap will serve as the Board Chair effective October 21, 2022, through October 20, 2023. He has been a member of the TEDC’s Executive Committee since 2018.
TERRELL, TX
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy