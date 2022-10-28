Read full article on original website
Who’s Most Likely to Die on ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2? A Ranking
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 1, “Ciao.”]. The White Lotus is back and the body count is already huge as the opening moments of the Season 2 premiere episode, “Ciao,” teased multiple fatalities. A far cry from Season 1’s sole death of hotelier Armond (Murray Bartlett), we can’t help but already begin theorizing who is among the unlucky crop of guests at the center of Season 2’s mystery.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Dolly Parton feels 'hurt and shocked' by Leslie Jordan's passing
Dolly Parton enjoyed a "special bond" with Leslie Jordan. The actor was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles on Monday morning (10.24.22), and Dolly has now paid a glowing tribute to the TV star. Dolly, 76, said in a statement: "Well, I am as hurt and shocked as...
Simon Cowell's son 'transformed his life'
Simon Cowell thinks his son saved him from his workaholic lifestyle. The 63-year-old music mogul has Eric, eight, with Lauren Silverman, and Simon has credited his son with helping him to overcome his work obsession. Simon - who has enjoyed huge success with TV shows such as 'The X Factor'...
Shonda Rhimes was told 'nobody would watch' Grey's Anatomy
Shonda Rhimes was warned that "nobody was gonna watch" 'Grey's Anatomy' before the show first aired. The medical drama has been a huge hit with TV viewers since the show premiered in 2005 - but Shonda was initially met with scepticism by people within the industry who doubted that it could become a success.
Prince Jackson thinks of Michael Jackson 'every day'
Prince Jackson still thinks about his dad Michael "every day". The pop icon died in June 2009, aged 50, and Prince admits that his dad is never far from his thoughts. Prince explained: "I think about him every day. "There are a lot of complexities in life that I feel...
‘Monarch’ Boss on Killing Off [Spoiler] & Susan Sarandon Making Dottie’s ‘Over the Top’ Move Seem ‘Natural’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Monarch Episode 7, “About Last Night.”]. Monarch answers the questions we’ve had through the first six episodes: Who’s dead, and what exactly happened?. The body is Nicky’s (Anna Friel) ex-husband Clive (Adam Croasdell), but there are a few steps...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Episode 4: Anti-Viral Medicine (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains major spoilers for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 4, “Haunted.”]. The October 27 episode of Grey’s Anatomy is titled “Haunted,” but the only thing scary about Season 19, Episode 4 is how little happens. Like Necco Wafers in trick-or-treater’s haul, this episode just seems like filler to us.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Unpacking Clues in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Credits Sequence
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 1, “Ciao.”]. The White Lotus is back and introducing viewers to a new set of privileged resort guests, staff, and even some local Sicilians in the Italy-based story. Helping set the tone for the season...
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Won’t Premiere in 2023
Fans of HBO‘s House of the Dragon might become mad Targaryen kings and queens upon learning they will have to wait well over a year for another season of the hit Game of Thrones prequel. HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told Vulture that the series...
‘The Walking Dead’ Derails a Train & (Maybe) Sets Up Some Spinoffs (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 21, “Outpost 22.”]. It’s not “As” and “Bs,” but the Commonwealth’s clearly got something going on. “Outpost 22” doesn’t delve into whether or not the Commonwealth’s officially affiliated with...
Nicola Peltz says ‘no family is perfect’ while discussing ‘feud’ with Victoria Beckham
Nicola Peltz has said “no family is perfect” while discussing her rumoured “feud” with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. The model and actress, 27, previously confirmed she had seen stories of a rift between her and the fashion designer, 48, which was said to have started when she didn’t wear Victoria’s wedding dress design when she got hitched to her eldest son Brooklyn, 23.
Hate speech is never OK or excusable, says Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian has publicly condemned Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments. The 42-year-old star has taken to social media to voice her support for the Jewish community after Kanye recently posted anti-Semitic messages online. Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with the rap star -...
Matthew Perry bought 100 Xanax pills to keep up with Bruce Willis’ partying
Matthew Perry bought 100 Xanax pills so he could keep up with Bruce Willis’ partying. The 53-year-old former pills and booze addict made the purchase before shooting ‘The Whole Nine Yards’ with Bruce, 67, who he said he “desperately” wanted to befriend. He said in...
Kanye West used to 'praise Hitler'
Kanye West reportedly used to "praise" Adolf Hitler. The 45-year-old rap star caused controversy earlier this month when he tweeted that he was going to "going death con 3 on Jewish people" and now a former employee of his has alleged that he admired the late Nazi party leader - who instigated the murder of six million Jews through the Holocaust between 1939 and 1945 - because of his ability to "accumulate power."
‘The Voice’ Knockouts: Watch 4 Must-See Moments From Night 2 (VIDEO)
Season 22 of The Voice continues on to the next phase of the competition as Knockouts continue to unfold in the latest installment. Once again battling out in three-way Knockouts, the competitors from the same teams perform for a shot at the live shows, but they’re also vying for a potential steal from the other coaches if they’re not selected as the round’s winner. They’re completely at the whim of coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello who listened carefully as the epiosde aired, providing feedback among other helpful sentiments.
‘The Winchesters’ & ‘Walker: Independence’ to Have Shorter First Seasons Amid CW Cutbacks
The Winchesters and Walker: Independence won’t receive an additional episode order for their first seasons, as the future of The CW remains in flux. Both seasons will remain at the original 13 episodes. According to Deadline, the CW was hit with dozens of layoffs on Tuesday, November 1, and...
