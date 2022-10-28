Howie Mandel understands why Meghan, Duchess of Sussex felt like a "bimbo" on 'Deal or No Deal.'. The 66-year-old star was the host of the NBC game show when Meghan - who was then an actress known as Meghan Markle before marrying Prince Harry in 2018 - appeared as a suitcase girl and explained he can resonate with her recent claims that she was meant to feel like a "bimbo" throughout the modelling job because he himself "felt like nothing" during his presenting tenure.

4 DAYS AGO