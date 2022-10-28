Read full article on original website
Sharon Osbourne keeps dead mice in her home to scare guests
Sharon Osbourne keeps dead mice in the corners of her home to frighten visitors. The 70-year-old star - who has been married to Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, 73, since 1982 and has Aimee, 39, Jack, 38, and 37-year-old Kelly with him - revealed that keeps the taxidermy rodents in discreet areas of her house so she can give guests an almighty fright.
Liam Payne ‘mad about US party girl Kate Cassidy’
Liam Payne is reportedly “mad about” a blonde with whom he spent Halloween weekend. The ex-One Direction singer, 29, was seen dressed in a Tommy Lee costume alongside 23-year-old American “party girl” Kate Cassidy, who was named by The Sun Online on Sunday night (30.10.22) after they were photographed hand-in-hand.
Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel understands why Meghan, Duchess of Sussex felt like a 'bimbo'
Howie Mandel understands why Meghan, Duchess of Sussex felt like a "bimbo" on 'Deal or No Deal.'. The 66-year-old star was the host of the NBC game show when Meghan - who was then an actress known as Meghan Markle before marrying Prince Harry in 2018 - appeared as a suitcase girl and explained he can resonate with her recent claims that she was meant to feel like a "bimbo" throughout the modelling job because he himself "felt like nothing" during his presenting tenure.
Jennifer Coolidge invites Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to guest star on The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge wants Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to star on 'The White Lotus'. The 61-year-old actress has starred as Tanya McQuoid on the HBO series that follows a group of vacationers at the White Lotus resort chain since 2021 and would "absolutely" love the 41-year-old royal and reported "super-fan" - who was an actress known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying Prince Harry in 2018 - to join her for a guest spot.
The Royal Mint begins production of the first circulating coins featuring King Charles III
The Royal Mint has started production of the first circulating coins featuring King Charles III. The official minter of UK coins has announced that the first coin to feature the 73-year-old monarch - who acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September - will be the 50 pence piece, with the design created by acclaimed British artist Martin Jennings expected to circulate from December 2022.
Duke of Sussex ‘wrote memoir for his own happiness’
The Duke of Sussex is said to have written his memoir for his “own happiness”. A source told the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Saturday (29.10.22) his motivation for producing his upcoming autobiography ‘SPARE’ was to do something “for himself”. The insider added about the...
