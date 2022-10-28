Read full article on original website
UCF plans to relocate Knights Pantry, All Knight Study by summer 2023
UCF students will have to find new study spots and visit a different location for groceries starting next summer. UCF's Board of Trustees approved a $10 million plan in a meeting on Oct. 20 to repurpose the Ferrell Commons H building, which currently houses the Knights Pantry and All Knight Study spaces, into chemistry labs.
UCF psychology professor's research to foster safe drinking among students
On a cold night in Minnesota, a drinking game among college friends changed one girl’s life forever and inspired Dr. Robert Dvorak’s latest research study. In December of 2014, 19-year-old Alyssa Jo Lommel lost several rounds of the drinking game and downed at least 10 tequila shots. Her friends later drove her home and dropped her off, but they forgot to make sure she safely entered her home. Lommel passed out on the porch and never made it inside that night.
UCF engineering student starts nonprofit to rebuild southwest Florida after Ian
UCF students created Save Southwest Florida, a nonprofit to help rebuild the community after Hurricane Ian ravaged through the southwest part of Florida, leaving residents from that area in total despair. Samantha Diaz, a UCF junior majoring in industrial engineering and local southwest Florida resident, took it upon herself to...
WEBCAST: UCF Downtown Well-Being Expo highlights students' mental, physical care - October 27th, 2022
UCF Knightly News is a product of the Nicholson School of Communication's Film and Mass Media Department's Journalism Program. The show is a student-produced, faculty-advised, venture. Anchor: Jeffery Laux. Producer: Ericka Brockish. Associate Producer: Jeffery Laux. For the latest news our students are reporting on visit: http://www.nicholsonstudentmedia.com/. For additional information...
NEWSCAST: UCF celebrates homecoming week, continues Spirit Splash tradition 10/28/2022
UCF Knightly News is a product of the Nicholson School of Communication's Film and Mass Media Department's Journalism Program. The show is a student-produced, faculty-advised, venture. Anchors:. Producer:. Associate Producer:. Sports:. Weather:. For the latest news our students are reporting on visit: http://www.nicholsonstudentmedia.com/. For additional information about the school visit:...
'Prioritizing period products': CVS lowers menstrual product prices, students shop 'pink tax' free
UCF students can now access affordable period products after CVS announced a price reduction of its store-branded menstrual products. Shannon Dillon, CVS communication manager of Southern regions, said that all stores have now reduced the prices of their CVS Health period brand tampons, menstrual pads, liners and cups by 25%, effective since Oct.13.
Students residents at Lark apartments react to change in electric policy
UCF student residents at the Lark Central Florida apartment complex will no longer have electricity included in their housing agreement rate if they choose to renew their lease for the upcoming year. Some student residents became upset with the change, even posting on social media to express their concerns and...
Better late than never: UCF softball rallies for win over Stetson
UCF softball started slowly but found a way to win on Friday night behind strong pitching and fielding. The Knights welcomed Stetson to Orlando for the 29th matchup between the two programs. The Knights were victorious this time, earning their fifth straight win over the Hatters with a 3-2 victory....
UCF-based online tool shows Gulf Coast residents risks of natural disasters
An online tool administered by UCF faculty allows people to assess the prospective risk of climate hazards to their properties. With the recent natural disaster of Hurricane Ian, HazardAware can help prepare residents better for the next hurricane or other natural disaster. While the tool was released earlier this year, the principal investigator said the data collected by the HazardAware team for this tool was collected for years leading up to the tool’s release.
Hurricane Ian destroys student's apartment, forces her to withdraw from UCF
The damages Hurricane Ian left on one UCF student's apartment left her with making the ultimate decision: moving out and withdrawing from the university. The former student was doing everything she could to help her disabled sister get out of the rising water in their Arden Villas apartment unit on Sept. 29.
UCF students share original horror tales at Halloween-themed open mic
Ghost stories, a costume contest and Halloween trivia created a spooky space for students at the University Writing Center Thursday. The event was the center's second annual ghost story open mic, which allows students to create horror tales and present their original work. Deborah Weaver, UCF associate professor and director...
UCF bands join together for their first spooky concert
UCF students put on their best Halloween costumes on Tuesday night to gather at the Addition Arena Side Stage. Four UCF bands, The Pheromones, Skip, Default Friends and Accident Attorneys joined together to create the first ever, spook-tascular event called The Pheromones Halloween Show. The crowd cheered as the first...
UCF football perserveres for tough win over No. 20 Cincinnati
UCF football had one dominant theme throughout Saturday’s game against No. 20 Cincinnati: overcoming adversity. For one, the Knights were coming off an embarrassing 34-13 loss to East Carolina in their previous game. Then, starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee left the game in the second quarter with a concussion after struggling to get back up. Finally, the Bearcats clawed back to take the lead with just over three minutes remaining in the game.
UCF alumni take local rock scene by storm with new album release
After a long day of hearing patients complain about their bizarre ailments at his pharmacy job, Cody Singleton ends his night by shredding his guitar at full volume on stage in a Budweiser cowboy hat. Singleton is a part of Flagman, a “deep-fried alternative metal” band of UCF alumni taking...
