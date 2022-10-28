An online tool administered by UCF faculty allows people to assess the prospective risk of climate hazards to their properties. With the recent natural disaster of Hurricane Ian, HazardAware can help prepare residents better for the next hurricane or other natural disaster. While the tool was released earlier this year, the principal investigator said the data collected by the HazardAware team for this tool was collected for years leading up to the tool’s release.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO