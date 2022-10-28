Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Huxtable flops at Lewes candidates’ forum
Thanks to the Greater Lewes Civic Coalition for hosting a fair and informative candidates’ forum at the Lewes library Oct. 28. As a resident of the 6th Senate District, I was interested in hearing the views of Rep. Steve Smyk and his opponent, Mr. Russell Huxtable. Like many, I am familiar with Rep. Smyk, due to his decade of service in the House of Representatives. Prior to Friday night, I never had the opportunity to see or meet Mr. Huxatable in person.
Cape Gazette
Protect your rights, vote Huxtable
Russ Huxtable is a champion for freedom. Russ believes everyone deserves access to the same freedoms, rights, benefits and protections that come from marriage to the person you love. But Steve Smyk voted against marriage equality (HB 75, April 2013). Russ believes we need to protect the right to abortion...
Cape Gazette
DNREC doesn’t seem to want public input
I guess DNREC wants to limit public input from residents of Lewes and Rehoboth. They are having their next meeting 35 miles from Cape Henlopen State Park. It’s another presentation on the restaurant project and an opportunity for public input will be available at the next Parks and Recreation Council meeting at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Killens Pond Nature Center, 5025 Killens Pond Road off Route 13 north of Felton.
Cape Gazette
Vote the Democratic ticket in Delaware
I am the proud daughter and niece of World War II heroes. My dad survived his ship being torpedoed off the coast of North Africa. My mother’s oldest brother, a Marine, was awarded the Purple Heart on Iwo Jima. My mother’s closest brother flew in the Pacific, then was a POW for nine months in Korea and later flew Vietnam out of Dover. I learned the love of my country and what that really means from those whose courage gave us the freedoms we enjoy today.
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s third compassion center is now open
Sussex County’s much anticipated third medical marijuana dispensary has opened. Located in Georgetown Plaza off Route 113, Best Buds opened Oct. 28. The new dispensary joins First State Compassion outside Lewes and Columbia Care outside Rehoboth Beach. Co-owner Aaron Epstein was on hand the day before the opening. People...
Cape Gazette
Pete the Cat and Read Aloud volunteers visit local preschool
Ask any preschoolers, “Who has white shoes, four groovy buttons and is rocking in his school shoes?” and they will happily answer, “That’s Pete the Cat!”. “Pete the Cat books are among the most requested by our students,” said PJ Kotowski, a Read Aloud Delaware volunteer. “Pete is one of the most recognizable characters in children’s literature today.”
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Vote Against School Board Candidates who Preach Fear and Division
Recently, it came to my attention that the Republican Party, working in conjunction with a group that originally called itself the Family Advocacy Alliance (FAA), recruited school board candidates for Talbot County. We, the citizens of Talbot, need to be aware that the FAA got its start as an anti-VAX, anti-mask, anti-Critical Race Theory (CRT) organization. It is also critical for you to know that this group and these candidates are enthusiastic supporters of Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli.
Cape Gazette
Pink Affair benefits Cancer Support Community
A sell-out crowd attended Cancer Support Community Delaware’s Pink Affair Oct. 21 at Lewes Yacht Club, and they were generous with their support, as the event raised $20,000. For the past 26 years, the group has ensured that no one has to face cancer alone by providing support groups,...
Cape Gazette
Return Day is a unique Sussex tradition
Return Day in Georgetown is a truly unique Sussex County tradition that dates back about 230 years to 1792, a year after the county seat was moved from Lewes to the newly-created town of Georgetown. At that time, Delaware law required all county voters to cast their ballots in the county seat.
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village is greatly needed
I have been working with our local homeless people for years now. The actual construction of these tiny homes in Georgetown is truly a gift for all and a wonderful solution. Thank you, Sussex County and Georgetown, for providing a safe solution for our neighbors who have been living in tents and cars. Thank you to the businesses and individuals who have given financial help.
delawarepublic.org
Blunt Rochester hosts roundtable on nurse shortage
A roundtable held by Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester Thursday focused on Delaware’s nurse shortage. Healthcare professionals and lawmakers discussed responses to the problem, particularly in fast-growing and fast-aging Sussex County. Nurses describe a workforce stretched thin, facing increasingly difficult patients and often pushed to leave the field or self-medicate...
WGMD Radio
Two Family Court Judges Confirmed by DE State Senate
The Delaware State Senate met in special session this afternoon to consider judicial nominations made by Governor John Carney. The Senate voted to confirm the reappointment of Judge Peter B. Jones to serve on the Family Court in Sussex County and Commissioner Emily A. Farley to serve as a Commissioner for the Family Court in Kent County.
Cape Gazette
Easterseals Walk With Me & 5K Fun Run set Nov. 4
Easterseals invites the public to join the 10th annual Walk With Me & 5K Fun Run Delmarva event, rescheduled for 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 4, at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. The event will unite hundreds of families and supporters in lower Delaware and along Maryland’s Eastern Shore to raise funds for Easterseals services in order to impact the lives of local individuals, like Walk with Me Ambassador Litena “Tina” Knight, and families living with disabilities.
Cape Gazette
Hopkins Preserve is legacy for farming family
The Sussex County Land Trust unveiled its master plan for Hopkins Preserve Oct. 22 on the property along Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes, and hundreds turned out to see it. The plan – including trails and preserved natural areas for wildlife – is the most ambitious project the trust has taken on since it was formed in 2001.
Police have located missing Delaware man awaiting sentencing for Jan. 6 insurrection
Police have called off a search for the Delaware man who waved a Confederate flag while breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. At about 6:30 a.m. Friday, state police announced that Kevin Seefried, 53, of the Sussex County town of Laurel, was missing. According to police, a Gold Alert had been issued for him because his family “had concern for his safety and well-being.”
Cape Gazette
Edgar Hudson, state retiree
Edgar “Dale“ Hudson of Millsboro died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Dale was born Oct. 30, 1931, in Millsboro to the late John L. and Sally Elizabeth Short Hudson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Hudson in 1990 and Preston L. Hudson in 2006; and a sister Rebecca Hudson Prettyman in 2013.
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Tourism Awards nominations close Nov. 4
Southern Delaware Tourism announced nominations for its annual awards must be completed and submitted by Friday, Nov. 4. Area residents and businesses are asked to nominate groups or individuals who have made significant contributions to the tourism industry in Sussex County between October 2021 and October 2022. Tourism is a...
Cape Gazette
Marion Norwood Masten, Army veteran
Marion Norwood Masten, 98, of Seaford, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born Monday, July 21, 1924, in Wilmington, son of the late William Newton and Sarah Mildred Fulton Masten. Marion worked for many years as a powerhouse operator for DuPont Company...
Cape Gazette
Lewes sets license for right-of-way encroachments
Lewes Mayor and City Council wants to make it clear that installing plants or other fixtures in the right of way must be done with city services in mind. The right of way is the area between the road and the property line. In an attempt to beautify that sliver of land, some residents have planted flowers and trees, and installed other items in the right of way. Officials say they appreciate some of the efforts to improve aesthetics, but have found that certain items interfere with the city’s ability to maintain its infrastructure. Right-of-way conditions differ across the city – parts of downtown Lewes and the historic district have sections of sidewalk in the right of way, while Lewes Beach is more open. Sidewalk structures and vegetation can present problems for pedestrians, while installations restricting parking along Lewes Beach – or anywhere else in the city – can have more serious consequences. A blocked right of way can cause problems in emergency situations for first responders and utility workers.
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
