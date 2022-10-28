Read full article on original website
Blanket Coats: The Outerwear Trend Going Viral on TikTok
What started as a micro-trend in the world of outerwear, blanket coats are now going viral on TikTok, where we're seeing many fashion conversations unfold. Totême’s signature scarf-jacket—finished with a fringed scarf, chain-stitch embroidered pockets and edges, and a blanket-like wool material—is specifically the cult buy that is landing everywhere on my feed. Perhaps, that is why the piece is sold out practically everywhere and carving itself out as one of the key buys for fall. What’s interesting is that it isn’t a new style this season but one that been brought back from earlier years, but it is officially in its moment.
These $75 Sneakers Have Reached Cult Status, and I Have the Outfits to Prove It
Buzzy items that take hold over the fashion community usually come with a steep price tag—Totême's internet-famous scarf coat, Balenciaga's Cagole knee boots, Miu Miu's ballet flats… The list goes on. But there is some financial relief when it comes to It sneakers. In this world, it's usually the simplest or most normcore styles that get the most attention (just look at the eternal popularity of Chuck Taylor high-tops and Nike Blazers), and they're usually relatively affordable. The latest entry in this It-sneaker canon? Adidas Samba sneakers.
I Went to Zara, and These 10 Fall Pieces Really Stood Out
As much as I love shopping online, there's nothing like going into a store IRL to try, touch, and see the clothes for myself. Zara happens to be one of my favorite brands to shop for trend-forward yet affordable pieces, and while I'm not a fan of standing in line at Zara, I am a fan of seeing and trying the brand's of-the-moment pieces in person. After all, I know that what looks good on a model online doesn't always translate when I try it on myself.
Chloë Sevigny Wore a $200 Everlane Sweater With Dangerously Cool Wide-Leg Pants
In fashion, it's common knowledge that anything spotted on indie industry darling Chloë Sevigny will be a smash hit. From her '90s-era street style to her daring fashion party ensembles, the Bones and All actress never fails to impress when it comes to her styling. And while her latest look—a striped sweater and khaki pants—is one of the more tame combinations we've seen Sevigny debut, that je nai se quoi quality her style has always embodied was as present as ever.
J.Crew's Olympia Gayot on the Items That Have Achieved Cult Status
Welcome to our podcast, Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Olympia Gayot, J.Crew's head of...
15 Cool and Trendy Winter Finds I'm Fully Obsessing Over
It might still be fall, but I am already creating my ideal winter shopping wishlists. There are so many exciting trends circulating right now and since I can't invest in them all, I wanted to figure out which are worth waiting for just a little longer. After sifting through all of my favorite retailers and then some, I was able to narrow down my picks to a slim 15.
I Tried On 32 Boots at Nordstrom—Here Are the 12 I'd Actually Take Home With Me
Buying shoes online has never been easy, but thanks to our associate fashion editor Sierra Mayhew, now it is. She zips around the stores of New York City trying on all the trending shoes to report on the comfortability, fit, and style so you never have to make a return again.
Why Did No One Tell Me Amazon Has an Online Outlet Store With the Cutest Stuff?
Just when I thought I was starting to have a handle on the vast shopping landscape that is Amazon, I’ve come to find that there’s a section with even more amazing deals: Amazon Outlet. After perusing the discounted offerings, I was pleased to find that there is a great selection of cute fashion finds, many of which I have now added to cart.
Listen Up: These 5 Fall Outfits From Nordstrom Deserve a Moment
Welcome to Weekday Wardrobe, a series in which one Who What Wear editor or staffer will snap a pic of the outfits they wear from Monday to Friday. We'll break down where you can shop it all to inspire your own everyday style, no matter what's on your weekly agenda.
Meghan Markle Went Shopping in a Strapless Jumpsuit and Toe-Jewelry Sandals
I don't know about all of you, but I still get a rush seeing Meghan Markle in her new, extremely low-key environment in California. After years of strict dress codes at formal engagements, a sighting that involves the Duchess of Sussex relaxing with friends in what can only be described as "California casual" attire is a breath of fresh air.
Zara Just Released Its Most French-Girl Collection Yet
If you're not fully familiar with Emmanuelle Alt, her name probably at least rings a bell. Alt served as the editor in chief of Vogue Paris for 10 years, departing last spring. Alt, who now focuses on styling, has a pared-down aesthetic when it comes to her own personal style, and is known for her impeccable wardrobe of neutral basics. When she wears trends, they're subtle and timeless, like an oversize leather jacket.
I'm a Fashion Editor in L.A.—These Are the 25 J.Crew Items I Need in My Life
The triumphant return of J.Crew is something I have been really passionate about. Under the exhilarating reign of Olympia Gayot, the brand is finally feeling fresh again and I am all in. I currently live in Los Angeles where the winter weather doesn't necessarily permit traditional seasonal dressing. Not that I'm complaining, but this warmer winter means I have to shop strategically and I'll be doing that at J.Crew. Below, I listed 25 of my editor-approved items from the retailer that feels perfect for my California holiday season.
These 5 Low-Key Outfits Are Flawless, and Each Piece Is Under $75
If there was one word or phrase to describe my personal style beyond classic and fashion-forward, it would be low-key. Effortless looks with a subtle injection of the latest trends will forever be my comfort zone. It’s for that very reason, when I’m seeking out fresh outfit inspiration on Instagram, I keep an eye out for looks that are understated while still managing to have a cool factor. And I can’t help but want to recreate every outfit from my most recent roundup.
I Think Shopbop Has the Chicest Fall Basics—35 I Added to My Cart Immediately
Like most people, I have a love-hate relationship with my closet. All those years of buying sequin-covered blazers and flower-printed palazzo pants have caught up to me. When looking at my wardrobe, I feel like I have nothing to wear. Naturally, that’s a bald-faced lie—my closet is practically a black hole, overflowing with an endless array of options. But when I open my dresser every morning and try to pick out something to wear, I’m finding myself struggling more than usual. More likely than not, it’s because I’m missing timeless basics to round out my outfits.
I'm Committed to Shopping Smarter—These 30 On-Trend Items Are Genius Buys
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. Writing about sustainability in fashion journalism is like walking a tightrope—it must be done with precaution. Some brands will often make big claims using buzzwords like "sustainable" and "ethically sourced" when addressing their environmental impact, and while this is a conversation that certainly needs to be had, it's a tricky one to navigate because the standards are still being set. But have no fear—there are many brands that deserve to be acknowledged for the progress they've made so far (and the very on-trend apparel and accessories that have resulted).
These Are the 30 Items That Always Make It in My Luggage for a Weekend Away
One of my favorite things about fall in New York is getting to escape the city to upstate for fall foliage, visiting East Coast wineries, spending time by the fire, and getting to enjoy the fresh air and open space we don't always get in the city. This past weekend, my friends and I did just that, and I have to admit I almost didn't want to come back to the city. Luckily for me, I'm packing up again to head to California this week, and it's safe to say I'm escaping New York City every chance I get these days. When packing I noticed that after so many travels I have come up with a master list of travel items that I think everyone's weekend luggage should carry—from fragrance minis that I swear by to the perfect pocket-sized mascara to leggings to pajamas that you'll definitely be wearing on your fall weekend away.
Jennifer Lawrence Has Been Wearing These Controversial Flats to Walk Around NYC
When one typically thinks of "controversial" walking shoes, they think of heels, but I'm here to throw a bit of a curve ball in the form of Jennifer Lawrence. NYC resident Lawrence is quite often seen out and about strolling the city blocks, just like any of her fellow New Yorkers. And when it comes to footwear, she's fairly practical, often favoring sneakers and flats by The Row.
Selena Gomez Returned to Waverly Place in the Chicest New Reformation Sweater
Selena Gomez took a trip down memory lane this weekend, sending every last Wizards of Waverly Place fan into a full-on frenzy. On Instagram, the Only Murders in the Building star posted a photo of herself looking up at the New York City street sign for Waverly Place, the street where her character on the Disney show, Alex Russo, lived with her parents and two brothers. She posted it with the caption, "Where it all began."
13 Ways Fashion People Are Wearing This Trendy Fall Staple
We first reported on the sweater vest trend in 2020 when it blew up on our social media feeds and although a few years have now passed, we're pleased to report that they're definitely still a thing in 2022. Rather than being a must-have It item this season, the trend mania that surrounded them has died down and now sweater vests are simply a trendy fall staple that stylish people are wearing with their casual, everyday outfits. If you ask me, these looks prove that it's an item worth adding to your forever wardrobe.
5 Controversial Shoe Trends My Stylish 58-Year-Old Aunt and I Actually Agree On
My aunt and I definitely have different personal styles, but we agree on specific items more often than not. Our assortment of quality basics and investment pieces are pretty comparable, but it's in the trend department that we differ. I tend to buy into trends more often than her, but when it comes to a shoe trend, she's typically always down. Since there are quite a few controversial shoe trends floating around this season, I thought it would be fun to sit down with her and find out which we both would actually wear.
