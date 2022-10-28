Read full article on original website
I Just Got My Paycheck, and I'm Spending It on Sephora's Holiday Savings Event
I'll let you in on an insider tip. The best time to buy discounted beauty products is around the holidays. Every year, I use various holiday sales to stock up on my favorite products in anticipation of the year ahead. When it comes to deals, there's one event I always make sure to pay attention to, and that's Sephora's Holiday Savings Event.
Why Did No One Tell Me Amazon Has an Online Outlet Store With the Cutest Stuff?
Just when I thought I was starting to have a handle on the vast shopping landscape that is Amazon, I’ve come to find that there’s a section with even more amazing deals: Amazon Outlet. After perusing the discounted offerings, I was pleased to find that there is a great selection of cute fashion finds, many of which I have now added to cart.
These 5 Outfit Ideas Feel Fresh, and I Can't Wait to Try Them
Let's face it. Even the most stylish of us can sometimes use a little extra inspiration when it comes to putting together a chic and cool outfit. As an editor, I pride myself on my outfit-building skills. Not to toot my own horn, but knowing how to put together a look that is 10 out of 10 sort of comes with the job. But lately, I have been feeling a little bored with my styling. I'm always shopping for great new pieces, especially with so many fun things on my calendar coming up, but sometimes, I look over at the pile of new arrivals in my apartment and feel uninspired. While I love everything I've been ordering, the key is putting it all together in the most elevated and fashionable way. I've found five looks that really stand out to me. All five outfit ideas look chic and cool at the same time while being super easy to put together, which are two things I always look for in a great look.
Lululemon’s Holiday Gift Guide Has Under $50 Picks & the Classic Everywhere Belt Bag That Just Got Restocked
It’s the season for giving, and that means you’re going to need some seriously impressive gifts for special ones on your list. No matter if you’re starting your holiday shopping or taking a break to treat yourself to a few items you’ve had your eye on, we’ve found the best gift: Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag. The coveted fanny pack is back in stock in the brand’s sought-out black color. The Belt Bag stays sold out, and it’s no surprise why. The small pack is convenient for grabbing and heading out the door. Its simple and compact design doesn’t get in...
4 Worst Dollar Store Items To Buy During the Holiday Season
The end of the year is an expensive time. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers spent $886.7 billion on retail goods during November and December alone. With how daunting the holiday...
Christmas 2022: The best gifts to buy your loved ones this year
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — or at least it would be if we didn’t have the looming pressure of having to buy the perfect gift. The festive season is just around the corner, and with two months to go there’s no better time to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.
57 of the best holiday and Christmas gift ideas to give (or get) this year
It’s time to start shopping for all your holiday and Christmas gifts. To help out, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite presents perfect for the men, women and children in your life.
49 holiday and Christmas gift ideas every woman in your life would love to receive
Whether it's a tear-jerking gift for your significant other or something practical for Mom, these editor-approved holiday and Christmas gift ideas have you covered so you don't have to scramble to shop.
The Daily South
Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale
Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
goodmorningamerica.com
Nordstrom just released its holiday gift guide: 20 picks you can shop now
Nordstrom is helping customers ahead of the Black Friday rush, revealing its 2022 holiday gift guide weeks ahead of the busy shopping season. From gifts under $100 to stocking stuffers, Nordstrom is putting everything you need for holiday shopping all in one place. "We hope that our customers will feel...
Walmart kicks off holiday sales – see the early deals to get now, up to 50% off
IT'S holiday shopping season already at Walmart, as the giant retailer begins offering its holiday deals to shoppers at up to 50 percent off. Walmart’s “Rollbacks and More” started running Monday and will continue until Thursday. This savings event offers early holiday shoppers big discounts on electronics,...
9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter
Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...
The 50+ Best Gifts Under $50 Will Put A Smile On Your Loved Ones’ Faces This Holiday Season
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Finding a great gift for someone you love or care for, especially when trying to stay under a certain budget during the holiday season can be tough. This is where having a list of the best gifts under $50 comes in handy. Here at SPY, we find that a $50 gift is a sweet spot. It’s not too much to break the bank, but it’s not so little that it feels cheap. We believe that $50 is a great middle ground...
Target’s Holiday Shop Is Back With Festive Decorations Starting at $5
Even though it’s only October and we’re anxiously awaiting Halloween, it’s never too early to begin thinking about the upcoming holiday season and decorating to celebrate. After all, there are only 69 days until Christmas, but who’s counting? Luckily, Target just dropped hundreds of holiday decor items that will add instant joy to your home. The decor is so good, it’s already selling out. Get an early start decorating for the holidays, and make sure you fill your cart ASAP! Now is the best time to stock up on holiday decor, and thanks to Target, you can get everything you need...
I've Been Sick of Shopping, But These 30 Pieces Pulled Me Out of My Trance
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. This might come as a surprise, but sometimes, I get sick of shopping. It's a rare occurrence, but it does happen. I'm basically surrounded by clothes and beauty products all day—at work, at home… They follow me everywhere. I know it's a good problem to have, but it's really easy to become uninspired or even bored. Sometimes, all it takes is a special group of items to pull me out of my rut, and this list, my friends, is it. From the fashion pieces that remind me why I love fall so much to the beauty picks my vanity is missing, these are the 30 items inspiring me right now. Keep scrolling for my current shopping wish list.
The 21 best toy gifts you can buy at Melissa & Doug this holiday season
Melissa & Doug toys make the best gift ideas for kids including arts and crafts, learning toys, pretend play and wooden toys and more.
One of the best Dyson vacuums we've ever tried is 32% off at Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale
Don't sleep on the Dyson V8. The stick vacuum is one of the best Dyson vacuums we've tried, and right now it's $160 off at Wayfair's Way Day sale ahead of Black Friday.
5 Things You Should Never Buy on Black Friday
Black Friday is big business. Marketed as a frenzied shopping cure-all, retailers are getting wise to the hype surrounding Black Friday (while still participating in it, of course). Other sales during...
QVC.com has something for everyone on your holiday gift list, from electronics to kitchen essentials
If your holiday shopping is in full swing, why not check out QVC.com. Shopping is a click away for everyone on your list, with hassle-free returns. There are. new arrival daily so be sure to check back often. QVC also offers a wide range of products from myriad well-known, top-rated...
I’m a bargain hunter – I found three items at Walmart for just $1 each, the simple step to sort through the price tags
FINDING discounts isn’t that uncommon at Walmart, with a shopper scoring big markdowns on items by just using a simple phone trick. At the retail chain, shoppers can often discover items discounted in clearance. Like Walmart, many others stores have clearance deals, which are designed to get the consumer...
