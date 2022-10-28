Let's face it. Even the most stylish of us can sometimes use a little extra inspiration when it comes to putting together a chic and cool outfit. As an editor, I pride myself on my outfit-building skills. Not to toot my own horn, but knowing how to put together a look that is 10 out of 10 sort of comes with the job. But lately, I have been feeling a little bored with my styling. I'm always shopping for great new pieces, especially with so many fun things on my calendar coming up, but sometimes, I look over at the pile of new arrivals in my apartment and feel uninspired. While I love everything I've been ordering, the key is putting it all together in the most elevated and fashionable way. I've found five looks that really stand out to me. All five outfit ideas look chic and cool at the same time while being super easy to put together, which are two things I always look for in a great look.

6 DAYS AGO