Status of Justice's Next COVID-19 Press Conference
As of 9 p.m. Sunday evening, there was no update on when Gov. Jim Justice's first COVID-19 press conference for this week will be taking place. The official Website of the governor was still showing Friday's date and time. There will be an update Tuesday, Nov. 1, and this will...
DHHR Reports 738 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 38; State Deaths at 7,522
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Monday, Oct. 231) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 608,104 with an increase of 738 new cases since the last update. Monday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Announces November Stops Including Two in Harrison County
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
Trio from Bridgeport, including Pair of BHS Students, Nominated to Service Academies by Rep. McKinley
Rep. David B. McKinley, P.E. (R-W.Va.) has nominated seven students from the First District of West Virginia to the United States Service Academies. Nomination is the first step in the process towards an offer of appointment. “Nominating exceptional young West Virginians for the academies has always been a highlight,” said...
