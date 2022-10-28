ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
connect-bridgeport.com

Status of Justice's Next COVID-19 Press Conference

As of 9 p.m. Sunday evening, there was no update on when Gov. Jim Justice's first COVID-19 press conference for this week will be taking place. The official Website of the governor was still showing Friday's date and time. There will be an update Tuesday, Nov. 1, and this will...
Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Announces November Stops Including Two in Harrison County

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

