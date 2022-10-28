ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney Hub

AP source: Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Smith, the NFL leader in tackles so...
BALTIMORE, MD
Kearney Hub

QB Tannehill out for Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rookie quarterback Malik Willis will make his first NFL start Sunday for the Tennessee Titans in Houston against the Texans. The Titans downgraded 11-year veteran Ryan Tannehill on Saturday from questionable to out because of illness and the right ankle he injured in last week's win over Indianapolis. Tannehill missed only one snap but left the stadium wearing a walking boot. He did not practice Wednesday or Friday for the Titans (4-2).
NASHVILLE, TN
Kearney Hub

McCaffrey does it all for 49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the San Francisco 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.

