Read full article on original website
Related
Precious Moment Senior Dog Still Clings to 'Safety' Toy Years After Rescue
A senior rescue dog's love for a toy he has kept for years has melted hearts online this week. It seems 13-year-old Maverick the dog has gained viral attention after his owners Jane and Luke Catania shared a video on TikTok, where it has received over 150,000 views. In the...
Man spares no expense to treat beloved German shepherd with arthritis
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Arthritis in canines can be crippling. I know because the family dog had a crippling case of arthritis when I was growing up, and watching him suffer was heartbreaking. His name was Snoopy. He was a German shepherd, and he was the sweetest, gentlest animal I've ever met.
pethelpful.com
Pit Bull Who Loves Being Held Like a Baby Is an Absolute Gift
Every dog parent knows our pups are our babies. In many instances, we treat them the same way we would treat a human child, with just as much love and compassion, and our pups love every minute of it. One dog even demands she be held the same way a baby would be held in a true display of mutual love between her and her momma.
Watch as Labrador, Aged 15, Falls in Love With Puppy Sibling in Cute Clip
An adorable video of a 15-year-old yellow Labrador called Roxy becoming best friends with her new golden retriever puppy has gone viral on TikTok. In the video, Roxy can be seen being introduced to Olive the puppy, and the pair then go on to share a puppuccino, play and nap together. At the end of the video, a subtitle says that Olive "made her final year that much happier."
pethelpful.com
Video of Little Senior Dog Cuddling With Her Stuffed Animal While Awaiting Adoption Is Stealing Hearts
It is so sad when dogs are at shelters because they aren't receiving the love, care, and attention they deserve. We hate to see these dogs without homes, however videos of pups in these circumstances that are shared online can help them get adopted. One senior pup that is still waiting on her forever home is stealing hearts in this adorable video.
14 best dog beds to keep your four-legged friend comfy and cosy
Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts. The best dog beds aren’t just a place where your pet sleeps at night, they’re a safe haven that dogs can escape to when feeling overwhelmed, a comfy nap spot for daytime snoozing and a way to save your furniture from muddy paws and shedding fur.
pethelpful.com
4-Month-Old Doberman Returned to New Jersey Shelter Makes Us So Sad
Our hearts go out to each and every rescue dog, but stores like Ellie's are especially painful to watch. Not only has this sweet girl endured so much in her first few months of life, but she's already had one owner fail her. The precious Doberman puppy was returned to @amazingmuttspuppyrescue in New Jersey--by no fault of her own--though we know they'll help her find her real 'furever home.'
msn.com
Golden Retriever Jumping for Joy as Parents Return From Trip Melts Hearts
An adorable video of an excited Golden Retriever reuniting with its owners after they went away for a week on holiday has gone viral on TikTok with over half a million views. Posted by @tobey.shenobi, and captioned: "When mom and dad come home after a week away," the video shows an excited Golden Retriever in a garden suddenly realizing that one of his owners has come home.
pawesome.net
Video of English Bulldog Puppy Finding His Voice Is Just Too Precious
Puppies are the cutest. They have adorable expressions, and it’s so funny when their personalities are fully displayed. One adorable English Bulldog named Winnie is such a fierce protective girl. The little growls are cute and a little bit funny. One small English Bulldog puppy couldn’t wait to show...
How to Pick the Perfect Dog Groomer
Chances are, you love your pup no matter what he looks like. That said, even the cutest canines could use a little cleaning up – and even pampering – from time to time. While you could test your luck by surprising Fido with a wash basin and a pair of clippers in the garage, we highly recommend leaving dog grooming to the professionals. But how do you know who is qualified to give your fur baby a shave and a haircut? (Or a nail trim and a dye job?) We’ll break down how to find the “paw”fect dog groomer to guarantee your pup will walk away from the pet salon looking her best.
Comments / 0