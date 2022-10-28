ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

Man spares no expense to treat beloved German shepherd with arthritis

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Arthritis in canines can be crippling. I know because the family dog had a crippling case of arthritis when I was growing up, and watching him suffer was heartbreaking. His name was Snoopy. He was a German shepherd, and he was the sweetest, gentlest animal I've ever met.
pethelpful.com

Pit Bull Who Loves Being Held Like a Baby Is an Absolute Gift

Every dog parent knows our pups are our babies. In many instances, we treat them the same way we would treat a human child, with just as much love and compassion, and our pups love every minute of it. One dog even demands she be held the same way a baby would be held in a true display of mutual love between her and her momma.
Newsweek

Watch as Labrador, Aged 15, Falls in Love With Puppy Sibling in Cute Clip

An adorable video of a 15-year-old yellow Labrador called Roxy becoming best friends with her new golden retriever puppy has gone viral on TikTok. In the video, Roxy can be seen being introduced to Olive the puppy, and the pair then go on to share a puppuccino, play and nap together. At the end of the video, a subtitle says that Olive "made her final year that much happier."
The Independent

14 best dog beds to keep your four-legged friend comfy and cosy

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts. The best dog beds aren’t just a place where your pet sleeps at night, they’re a safe haven that dogs can escape to when feeling overwhelmed, a comfy nap spot for daytime snoozing and a way to save your furniture from muddy paws and shedding fur.
pethelpful.com

4-Month-Old Doberman Returned to New Jersey Shelter Makes Us So Sad

Our hearts go out to each and every rescue dog, but stores like Ellie's are especially painful to watch. Not only has this sweet girl endured so much in her first few months of life, but she's already had one owner fail her. The precious Doberman puppy was returned to @amazingmuttspuppyrescue in New Jersey--by no fault of her own--though we know they'll help her find her real 'furever home.'
NEW JERSEY STATE
msn.com

Golden Retriever Jumping for Joy as Parents Return From Trip Melts Hearts

An adorable video of an excited Golden Retriever reuniting with its owners after they went away for a week on holiday has gone viral on TikTok with over half a million views. Posted by @tobey.shenobi, and captioned: "When mom and dad come home after a week away," the video shows an excited Golden Retriever in a garden suddenly realizing that one of his owners has come home.
pawesome.net

Video of English Bulldog Puppy Finding His Voice Is Just Too Precious

Puppies are the cutest. They have adorable expressions, and it’s so funny when their personalities are fully displayed. One adorable English Bulldog named Winnie is such a fierce protective girl. The little growls are cute and a little bit funny. One small English Bulldog puppy couldn’t wait to show...
DogTime

How to Pick the Perfect Dog Groomer

Chances are, you love your pup no matter what he looks like. That said, even the cutest canines could use a little cleaning up – and even pampering – from time to time. While you could test your luck by surprising Fido with a wash basin and a pair of clippers in the garage, we highly recommend leaving dog grooming to the professionals. But how do you know who is qualified to give your fur baby a shave and a haircut? (Or a nail trim and a dye job?) We’ll break down how to find the “paw”fect dog groomer to guarantee your pup will walk away from the pet salon looking her best.

Comments / 0

Community Policy