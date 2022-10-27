Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Evan Peters Stayed in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer While Filming the Netflix True-Crime Series
Following the success of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the true-crime series about the serial killer's gruesome crimes which became a massive hit on Netflix, Evan Peters is sharing what it was like to get into character and take on such an intense project. "I was terrified....
KTVB
Lindsay Lohan Talks Her Return to Acting, Life as a Newlywed and Her Views on Social Media
Welcome to the Lohan-aissance! Lindsay Lohan is preparing for her return to the screen in the upcoming Netflix holiday rom com, Falling for Christmas, and to celebrate her comeback, the 36-year-old star is posing for a magazine cover, which is rare for her these days. In the cover story for...
KTVB
'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!
The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
KTVB
Michael J. Fox and Wife Tracy Pollan on Life as Empty Nesters, Celebrating Upcoming Oscars Honor (Exclusive)
A house to themselves. Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, are opening up about their new lives as "empty nesters." The happy couple walked the red carpet at this year's A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Sunday, and they spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about their marriage and their kids.
KTVB
Anna Faris Reveals What It Would Take for Her to Return to 'Scary Movie' Franchise (Exclusive)
Anna Faris is down to make a return to the Scary Movie franchise -- if the price is right!. ET's Ash Crossan sat down with Faris and her The Estate co-star, Toni Collette, to discuss her return to acting and the beloved horror parody franchise. "I love Regina [Hall] so...
KTVB
'Severance' Adds Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever and More to Season 2
Praise Kier! Severance has added eight new cast members as the Apple TV+ series starts production on season 2. Among those joining the expanded ensemble are Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie and Merritt Wever. Rounding out the new additions are Christopher Guest regular Bob Balaban, Beauty and the Beast voice star...
KTVB
Cardi B Shares Adorable Photos of Her Son Wave and Hints at Wanting Baby No. 3
Cardi B has babies on the brain! On Sunday, the proud mom shared photos of her and Offset’s 1-year-old son, Wave -- and hinted at wanting another child. “My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish [sic] and have my third,” the 30-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter.
KTVB
Kim Kardashian Attends Tracee Ellis Ross' Non-Costume Birthday Dinner in Full Halloween Getup
Kim Kardashian pulled an Elle Woods over the weekend, attending a formal 50th birthday dinner for Tracee Ellis Ross in a full-body Halloween costume. The 42-year-old reality star took the hilarious moment in stride, posting a selfie with the birthday girl to her Instagram Stories, writing, "That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party! Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."
KTVB
Shonda Rhimes Joins Celebs Quitting Twitter: 'Not Hanging Around for Whatever Elon Has Planned'
Elon Musk officially took ownership of Twitter last week, ending months of back and forth over the $44-billion deal. It also kicked off an exodus from the app as users -- both famous and not -- took umbrage with how his acquisition seemingly allows more hate speech to be spewed from trolls and racists.
KTVB
Heidi Klum Details Her Epic Worm on a Fishing Hook Halloween Costume (Exclusive)
Per usual, Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year. At her annual party on Monday night -- which returned this year after a two-year-long COVID-19 hiatus -- the 49-year-old model shocked everyone by dressing up as a giant earthworm on a fishing hook. She writhed and...
KTVB
'Firefly Lane': Everything We Know About the Final Season
Firefly Lane has a lot of questions to answer when it returns for its second and final season on Netflix. Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as best friends Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey, the one-hour drama is back for the final 16 episodes, with the first half dropping in December. Based on the 2008 novel by Kristin Hannah, the series -- which was one of Netflix's most popular of 2021 -- chronicles Tully and Kate's lifelong friendship as it spans over the course of three decades.
KTVB
Anna Faris Talks 2-Year Hiatus and Why 'The Estate' Inspired Her to Return to Acting (Exclusive)
Anna Faris wasn't sure what her future in Hollywood looked like following a break from acting after leaving Mom in September 2020. Then, The Estate fell into her lap. "At the time, it was my first job after Mom," the 45-year-old actress told ET's Ash Crossan during the film's virtual junket.
KTVB
Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Post
Some super cute Halloween snaps! Khloe Kardashian shared a pair of pics showing off her kids' adorable costumes on Sunday. The reality star posted the first photo of her infant son -- albeit not of his face -- to Instagram, in a pic of her 4-year-old daughter, True, holding up her little brother.
KTVB
Carson Daly Says He's 'Bummed' About Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice' (Exclusive)
Carson Daly is bummed about Blake Shelton leaving The Voice. ET spoke with the Today show host during their Halloween celebration on Monday, and he opened up about the recent news that season 22 of the NBC singing competition will be Shelton's last on the show. "I hate it," Daly...
KTVB
'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Sarah Abruptly Left the Beach
Sarah Hamrick is speaking out. On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer revealed that Sarah had left the beach due to a family emergency, something she addressed on social media after the show aired. The reality star revealed that her grandmother passed away. "Opening myself up...
KTVB
Frankie Jonas and His Girlfriend Dress as Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift in Hilarious Halloween Look
Nothing like a little brotherly love (and teasing). Frankie Jonas, the youngest Jonas brother, had some Halloween fun over the weekend. Taking aim at his older brother, Joe Jonas, and Joe's famous ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Frankie and his own girlfriend, Anna Olsen, shared a series of funny pics and even a video of them dressed as the former couple.
KTVB
Tom Hanks Returns as David S. Pumpkins on 'Saturday Night Live'
The king of spooky season made his return! Tom Hanks suited up as David S. Pumpkins during a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live. In the sketch, which featured host and musical guest, Jack Harlow, three friends seek a thrill as they get on the Cellblock 666 ride. The scares...
KTVB
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Justin's Return Causes Problems for Aaron and Rodney
Just when everything appeared to be calm in Paradise, one man's return shook things up. On Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, love and heartbreak went hand-in-hand, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. Victoria finally chose between Alex and Johnny, but found out that they'll...
KTVB
'Sister Wives': Kody and Christine Argue About Whether or Not They're 'Divorced' (Exclusive)
Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown are figuring out how to label their relationship after separating. In an exclusive clip from the hit TLC series, Kody is distraught over the term "divorced," because they never asked the church for separation approval. The clip shows Kody and Christine talking with...
KTVB
Inside Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales' Transformation Into Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox on 'The Talk'
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales have this year’s hottest couples costume! For Monday’s Halloween episode, the co-hosts brought the rock n’ roll as Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. "I actually thought this was the funniest costume,” Morales tells ET’s Matt Cohen about...
Comments / 0