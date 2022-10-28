ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NHL

LA Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Maple Leafs: 4 - 3 - 1 (9 pts) At 23 years and 74 days old, Gabriel Vilardi is one of two players 23 years or younger to have at least 10 points (6-4=10) on the season, joining Brady Tkachuk (5-5=10).
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Penguins (4-3-1) at Kraken (3-4-2) | 7 p.m.

Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. While the results of the last four Kraken games have garnered a split decision of two wins and two losses, Seattle's offensive punch has packed a wallop: The squad is averaging an even four goals per game over the stretch with diversified scoring from four lines and defensive corps. In fact, three Kraken players, Jared McCann, Matty Beniers, and Jamie Oleksiak scored in back-to-back games Tuesday and Thursday on this homestand. McCann is on a four-game streak with goals in each, a career-best. Beniers has scored in the last three games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Thompson's 6-point night, Skinner's 300th goal fuel Sabres victory

Tage Thompson scored a hat trick as part of a six-point outing to lead the Sabres to a 8-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings inside KeyBank Center on Monday. Jack Quinn scored his first goal of the season while Jeff Skinner scored his 300th career goal as part of a two-point night. Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens and Rasmus Asplund also scored goals.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

CH Weekly: Oct. 31 - Nov. 6

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens own a 5-4-0 record after nine games. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the Habs this week. The Habs close out their four-game road trip with matchups against the Wild (Tuesday, November 1) and the Jets (Thursday, November 3), before finally returning to the friendly confines of the Bell Centre for a tilt against the Golden Knights (Saturday, November 5).
NHL

Francouz sleeps through Avalanche plane change on way to Global Series

Goalie woke to empty plane, 'I didn't know if we were in Finland or what happened'. Pavel Francouz is ready to give Rip Van Winkle a run for his money. The Colorado Avalanche goalie may not have slept as long as the fictional Van Winkle, who in the Washington Irving story dozed for 20 years.
DENVER, CO
NHL

BLOG: Skinner completes Oilers goaltending puzzle

EDMONTON, AB - There is lots to love about what Edmonton has going on between the pipes. Coming into the offseason, the Oilers had a few questions about the status of their goaltending after Mikko Koskinen departed for Switzerland and the wear and tear of a long playoff run forced 41-year-old Mike Smith to go on LTIR for the season.
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

PROSPECTS: IceHogs' Sweep Over the Weekend, Basse Remains Undefeated

Take a look at the top prospect performances in the Blackhawks' system in the last week of action. In a very spooky edition rounding up the Blackhawks' prospects, let's check on the players and how they performed over the Halloween weekend. IceHogs on Fire. The Rockford IceHogs dressed up as...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

VGK Loan Brossoit To Henderson For LTIR Conditioning Loan

VEGAS (October 31, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 31, that the team has loaned goaltender Laurent Brossoit to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League on a long-term injured reserve conditioning loan. Brossoit, 29, has appeared in 106 NHL games over...
HENDERSON, NV
NHL

Yotes Notes: Rocking the Mullett & Power Play Stays Hot

It was quite a week for the Arizona Coyotes. The team wrapped up its two-week, six-game road trip in exciting fashion, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 before returning home to play its first game in the brand-new Mullett Arena on Friday. Arizona's home opener lived up to the hype, as the raucous fans donned mullet wigs while watching forward Christian Fischer score the first NHL goal in their new, temporary home.
NHL

The Road to 900: Revisiting the Nashville Predators Biggest Wins

Thursday was a special night in Smashville. The Nashville Predators welcomed the Central Division rival St. Louis Blues looking to snap a five-game skid and did just that, thanks in part to Captain Roman Josi's first goal of the season, Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg's three assists apiece and a highlight-reel game-winner from former Blue, Zach Sanford.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Sabres for Monday night road tilt

BUFFALO -- The Detroit Red Wings will wrap up the October slate with an Atlantic Division road matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. Puck drop from KeyBank Center is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. The Sabres continue their four-game homestand with an Atlantic Division matchup tonight, welcoming the improved Detroit Red Wings to KeyBank Center for the first time this season. Tickets are available here. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Penguins Have a Productive Practice After Arriving Home

Here are the updates from their Monday session following a five-game road trip where the Penguins went 1-4 After traveling home from their five-game road trip on Sunday, the Penguins skated at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Monday. Here are the updates. LINEUP UPDATES. Kris Letang stayed home because he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

LA Kings @ St. Louis Blues: How To Watch

Kings hit the road, face STL in first of three consecutive road games. What you need to know ahead of the game against the St. Louis Blues:. Where: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, MO) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

The current trip started on a sour note on Thursday night with a 2-0 setback at the hands of the Stars in Dallas, and now the Caps will aim to get back into the win column in Nashville, in one of the League's liveliest Saturday night environments. "Obviously we want...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Steven Fogarty from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Steven Fogarty from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. Fogarty, 29 (4/19/93), has recorded three points (1-2=3), four penalty minutes (PIM) and a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Drysdale Out Four to Six Months with Torn Labrum

The Ducks announced today that defenseman Jamie Drysdale suffered a torn labrum (left shoulder) during last Friday's game at Vegas. He will undergo surgery in the near future and be out of the lineup approximately 4-6 months. The 20-year-old Drysdale had played in Anaheim's first eight games of the season,...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

MEDICAL: S. Jones Out with Right Thumb Injury

Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Defenseman Seth Jones will not play in tonight's game (right thumb) and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. PROSPECTS: IceHogs' Sweep Over the Weekend, Basse Remains Undefeated. Take a look at the top prospect performances in the...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Lots to digest: Many moving parts affecting Stars lineup

With Wyatt Johnston staying with the team and Jake Oettinger out due to injury, the Stars are having to make changes that affect the team in both the short and long term. It was a newsy day for the Stars on Monday- one that could affect the team in the short term and the long term.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Devils Practice in Vancouver | NOTEBOOK

The Devils practiced in Vancouver ahead of Tuesday's game against the Canucks. New Jersey is riding a three-game win streak heading into this Western Canada road trip which also includes stops in Edmonton and Calgary. Following a 7-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Sunday, the team flew out to the West Coast.
NEWARK, NJ

