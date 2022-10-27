Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool in the final gameweek of the Champions League group stage with Group A leaders Napoli travelling to Anfield.Luciano Spalletti’s side have taken European football by storm this season, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia the danger man for the visitors.A victory alone will not be enough for the Reds to top Group A, meaning they will need to reverse the 4-1 loss they suffered in the fixture in Naples.The Reds will be desperate for a morale-boosting victory after the shock loss to Leeds last time out, although Tottenham await this weekend in what represents another crucial match in...

