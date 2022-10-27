Read full article on original website
Rangers take on Ajax in the Champions League targeting a first point from Group A.The Ibrox crowd will be crucial to help Rangers salvage some respect after a torrid time in Europe this season. Napoli thrashed Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side last time out and the Scottish side are not mathematically out of contention to finish third and qualify for the Europa League.But a 4-0 loss to Ajax in Amsterdam and a woeful goal difference mean the hosts require a five-goal victory or better to leapfrog the Dutch giants.Here is everything you need to know.When is Rangers vs Ajax?The Champions League...
Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool in the final gameweek of the Champions League group stage with Group A leaders Napoli travelling to Anfield.Luciano Spalletti’s side have taken European football by storm this season, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia the danger man for the visitors.A victory alone will not be enough for the Reds to top Group A, meaning they will need to reverse the 4-1 loss they suffered in the fixture in Naples.The Reds will be desperate for a morale-boosting victory after the shock loss to Leeds last time out, although Tottenham await this weekend in what represents another crucial match in...
A Liverpool side lacking confidence host Napoli to conclude a compelling Group A in the Champions League.A shock loss to Leeds at Anfield last time out in the Premier League underlines the recent struggles for Jurgen Klopp’s side, although qualification is already confirmed for the last 16.The Reds could yet snatch top spot away from an irresistable Napoli side currently top of Serie A, but the 4-1 loss at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona means the Premier League side will have to hand out a heavy defeat to the Italians to reverse their inferior head-to-head record.With that in mind,...
7 thoughts from Saturday's Premier League action
TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Much of the talk surrounding Erling Haaland and Manchester City heading into this season centered on the idea of adaptation. Most assumed, rather fairly, that it would take time for player and club to acclimate and get the very best out of one another. Not quite, in hindsight.
Fulham held by Everton despite registering 24 shots
LONDON (AP) — Fulham couldn't convert any of its 24 efforts on goal as it was held to 0-0 by Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday. Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had 10 of those efforts but only one of them was on target as the Serbia international was unable to add to his nine league goals for the season.
5-star Arsenal back on top after classy win over Nottingham Forest
London, Oct 30, 2022 (AFP) - Reiss Nelson was the unlikely hero as Arsenal retook top spot in the Premier League with a 5-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Nelson was introduced for the first time in the Premier League this season after Bukayo Saka was forced off with a concerning injury for England boss Gareth Southgate just weeks ahead of the World Cup.
Pogba to miss World Cup due to injury, agent confirms
Milan, Oct 31, 2022 (AFP) - Paul Pogba will miss France's World Cup defence as he needs more time to recover from knee surgery, his agent announced on Monday. "Following yesterday and today's medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery," said Rafaela Pimenta in a statement.
Leeds' 89th-minute goal condemns Liverpool to rare defeat at Anfield
Liverpool, Oct 29, 2022 (AFP) - Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool are putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Saturday. Crysencio Summerville's 89th-minute goal inflicted the Reds first home league defeat in front of a...
Report: Inter Miami increasingly confident of signing Messi
Inter Miami are growing increasingly confident they'll sign Lionel Messi ahead of the 2023 Major League Soccer season, reports David Ornstein of The Athletic. David Beckham's MLS franchise is so optimistic, in fact, that club officials now "expect" Messi to arrive and are hopeful a contract will be sealed in the coming months, Ornstein adds.
Watch: De Bruyne's superb free-kick lifts Manchester City to win over Foxes
No Erling Haaland, no problem. With the high-scoring Norwegian missing Saturday's contest due to an ankle issue, Kevin De Bruyne stepped up in the star striker's absence to lift Manchester City to a 1-0 victory over Leicester City. After struggling to break down the relegation-threatened Foxes, the Belgian star opened...
